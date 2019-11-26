Tesco Finest Passerina 75cl

Lovely
Lovely easy drinking white wine very pleasant - didn't have it with any particular food but just drank on its own and bought whilst on offer so a bargain
Outstanding wine.
Outstanding wine. One of the best whites I've tasted in quite a while.
Brilliant value
Fantastic sourcing from Tesco and a credit to Codice Citra. It's remarkable that one can produce such a high quality wine in such large quantities from a local grape. Fruity, mineral with m mouthwatering acidity and long finish. Brilliant value, buy all you can get.
Treasure in a bottle
Came across the Passerina by chance visiting Uxbridge. Looking for a bottle of something already chilled we selected this. What a lucky choice, this is a superb wine with a very good balance of fruit and dryness without being too fruity, too sweet or too tart. This is now our most preferred white wine, with or without food.
Terre di Chieta Passerina
After living for several years in Italy, Italian wines are amongst my favourite wines. This wine is aromatic, quite dry but with lots of flavour. It is not acidic, as some white wines can be and is delicious with white meats and seafood.
italian white wine Passerina
A splendid tasting dry white wine, would recommend to dry white wine lovers
Passerina
a very pleasant southern Italian white..excellent value, but sl. overshadowed by your pecorino!