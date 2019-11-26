By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Finest Passerina 75Cl

4.5(7)Write a review
image 1 of Tesco Finest Passerina 75Cl
£ 7.00
£7.00/75cl

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

  • Energy394kJ 95kcal
    5%
  • Fat0g
    0%
  • Saturates0g
    0%
  • Sugars0.7g
    1%
  • Salt<0.01g
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 315kJ / 76kcal

Product Description

  • Tesco Finest Passerina 75cl
  • This refreshing wine is made from southern Italy's rare Passerina grape, and is named after the sparrow that enjoys eating them. Whit flavorous of bright Citrus fruit and White peach, it can be sipped on its own or served with grilled chicken or seafood.
  • This refreshing wine is made from southern Italy's rare Passerina grape, and is named after the sparrow that enjoys eating them. Whit flavorous of bright Citrus fruit and White peach, it can be sipped on its own or served with grilled chicken or seafood.
  • Wine of Italy
  • Fresh & fruity
  • Pack size: 75cl

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains sulphites.

Tasting Notes

  • Crisp and fresh, this white wine has flavours of citrus fruit and white peach

Region of Origin

Abruzzo

Wine Colour

White

Alcohol Units

9.8

ABV

13% vol

Producer

Codice Citra

Type of Closure

Screwcap

Wine Maker

Codice Citra

Country

Italy

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Passerina

Vinification Details

  • On arrival, grapes are de-stimmed and softly crushed with roller wine press and immediately addressed to soft presses obtaining the must. It is then cooled, floated and started to alcoholic fermentation at a controled temperature between 14 ° c up to 18 ° c. The wine obtained is stored in stainless steel tanks.

History

  • CITRA Winery was founded in 1973. It is located in the region of Abruzzo and is now one of the leading wineries in central Italy. CITRA is identified as a reliable partner and a producer of quality wines. Also for these reasons CITRA is represented in 50 countries around the world and our wines (produced by ourselves, no outsourcing) have been awarded at the most important international wine tasting competitions. We produce a complete range of excellent wines classified as D.O.C., I.G.T., Table wine

Regional Information

  • Abruzzo is one of loveliest regions in Italy.Born where the sea and the mountains meet, a land protected by green mantle of natural parks and national reserve. It is a region bathed by the Mediterranean climate, the special climatic condition, are the perfect nourishment for the vine, which is expressed with grapes of excellent quality from which they originate excellent wines, the pride and glory of the region, and awarded in major national and international competition.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 1 year

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.

Produce of

Product of Italy

Number of uses

Bottle contains 6 glasses

Recycling info

Bottle. Glass - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • UK.

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

75cl ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values100ml containsA serving contains
Energy315kJ / 76kcal394kJ / 95kcal
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

7 Reviews

Average of 4.7 stars

Help other customers like you

Lovely

5 stars

Lovely easy drinking white wine very pleasant - didn't have it with any particular food but just drank on its own and bought whilst on offer so a bargain

Outstanding wine.

5 stars

Outstanding wine. One of the best whites I've tasted in quite a while.

Brilliant value

5 stars

Fantastic sourcing from Tesco and a credit to Codice Citra. It's remarkable that one can produce such a high quality wine in such large quantities from a local grape. Fruity, mineral with m mouthwatering acidity and long finish. Brilliant value, buy all you can get.

Treasure in a bottle

5 stars

Came across the Passerina by chance visiting Uxbridge. Looking for a bottle of something already chilled we selected this. What a lucky choice, this is a superb wine with a very good balance of fruit and dryness without being too fruity, too sweet or too tart. This is now our most preferred white wine, with or without food.

Terre di Chieta Passerina

5 stars

After living for several years in Italy, Italian wines are amongst my favourite wines. This wine is aromatic, quite dry but with lots of flavour. It is not acidic, as some white wines can be and is delicious with white meats and seafood.

italian white wine Passerina

5 stars

A splendid tasting dry white wine, would recommend to dry white wine lovers

Passerina

3 stars

a very pleasant southern Italian white..excellent value, but sl. overshadowed by your pecorino!

Usually bought next

Tesco Finest Pecorino 75Cl

£ 7.00
£7.00/75cl

Tesco Finest Cahors Malbec 75Cl

£ 7.50
£7.50/75cl

Tesco Finest Montepulciano D'abruzzo 75Cl

£ 7.00
£7.00/75cl

Tesco Finest Prosecco Doc 75Cl

£ 8.00
£8.00/75cl

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here