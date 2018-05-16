Tesco Spanish Chardonnay 187Ml

- Energy529kJ 128kcal6%
- Fat0g0%
- Saturates0g0%
- Sugars0.9g1%
- Salt<0.01g0%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 283kJ / 68kcal
Product Description
- Tesco Spanish Chardonnay. White Wine. Product of Spain.
- A crisp white wine made from Chardonnay grapes full of fruity peach flavours. Goes with seafood or lighter dishes.
- Wine of Spain
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 187ml
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains sulphites and milk.
Tasting Notes
- A crisp white wine made from Chardonnay grapes full of fruity, peach flavours
Region of Origin
<Not Relevant>
Wine Colour
White
Alcohol Units
2.2
ABV
12% vol
Producer
Felix Solis SL
Type of Closure
Screwcap
Wine Maker
Antolin Gonzalez
Country
Spain
Alcohol Type
Wine
Grape Variety
Chardonnay
Vinification Details
- Strict controls on ripening are respected in order to obtain a well balanced wine with just the right levels of sweetness and acidity. The wine undergoes a short period of cold maceration that lasts for around 6 hours. Fermentation takes place at a controlled temperature of 18C in stainless steel tanks for around 10 days. It is followed by a short period of maturation in its lees, resulting in an elegant, fresh and fruity wine.
History
- The Solís family had a background in the wine trade since the nineteenth century through the Camino Real, linking Madrid and Andalucia. The history of the winery, which has maintained its family ownership, has focused on full respect for tradition and thousand-year-old vine cultivation in perfect harmony with the use of the latest technological developments in the production and ageing of quality wines.
Regional Information
- Lying in the heart of central-southern Spain, the limestone-rich soils provide the perfect growing conditions for grapes, resulting in high-quality wines of great character and finesse. With very hot days during the summer, cold nights during the winter and low rainfall all year round, the local climate is moderated by an altitude of over 1000 metres above sea level, thus improving the conditions for agriculture. Vineyards and olive trees dominate the spectacular landscape.
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage Instructions
- To enjoy this wine at its best, drink within 1 year of purchase.
Storage
Store in a cool dark place.
Produce of
Product of Spain
Preparation and Usage
- Goes with seafood or lighter dishes.
Number of uses
1 Servings
Warnings
- DRINKAWARE.CO.UK ENJOY RESPONSIBLY.
Recycling info
Bottle. Glass - Widely Recycled
Name and address
- Tesco Stores Ltd,
- Welwyn Garden City,
- AL7 1GA,
- U.K.
- Bottled by:
- Felix Solis, S.L.,
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd,
- Welwyn Garden City,
- AL7 1GA,
- U.K.
Lower age limit
18 Years
Net Contents
187ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|100ml contains
|A serving contains
|Energy
|283kJ / 68kcal
|529kJ / 128kcal
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
Safety information
