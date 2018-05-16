By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Spanish Cabernet Sauvignon 187Ml

No ratings yetWrite a review
image 1 of Tesco Spanish Cabernet Sauvignon 187Ml
£ 1.50
£6.02/75cl

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

  • Energy551kJ 133kcal
    7%
  • Fat0g
    0%
  • Saturates0g
    0%
  • Sugars0.9g
    1%
  • Salt<0.01g
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 294kJ / 71kcal

Product Description

  • Spanish Cabernet Sauvignon. Red Wine. Product of Spain.
  • A fruity and smooth red wine full of ripe, juicy red berry flavours. Goes with Tomato based pasta or roasts
  • A fruity and smooth red wine full of ripe, juicy red berry flavours. Goes with Tomato based pasta or roasts
  • Wine of Spain
  • Pack size: 187ml

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Preservative (Sulphur Dioxide).

Allergy Information

  • Contains sulphites.

Tasting Notes

  • A fruity and smooth red wine full of ripe, juicy red berry flavours

Region of Origin

<Not Relevant>

Wine Colour

Red

Alcohol Units

2.3

ABV

12.5% vol

Producer

Felix Solis SL

Type of Closure

Screwcap

Wine Maker

Antolin Gonzalez

Country

Spain

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Cabernet Sauvignon

Vinification Details

  • Strict controls on ripening are respected in order to obtain a well balanced wine with just the right levels of sweetness and acidity. The wine undergoes a period of cold maceration that usually lasts for 1 or 3 days. Fermentation takes place at a controlled temperature in stainless steel tanks that never rises above 25C. Fermentation lasts between 4 and 6 days resulting in an elegant, well structured wine that is designed to be consumed when young.

History

  • The Solís family had a background in the wine trade since the nineteenth century through the Camino Real, linking Madrid and Andalucia. The history of the winery, which has maintained its family ownership, has focused on full respect for tradition and thousand-year-old vine cultivation in perfect harmony with the use of the latest technological developments in the production and ageing of quality wines.

Regional Information

  • Lying in the heart of central-southern Spain, the limestone-rich soils provide the perfect growing conditions for grapes, resulting in high-quality wines of great character and finesse. With very hot days during the summer, cold nights during the winter and low rainfall all year round, the local climate is moderated by an altitude of over 1000 metres above sea level, thus improving the conditions for agriculture. Vineyards and olive trees dominate the spectacular landscape.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • To enjoy this wine at its best, drink within 1 year of purchase.

Storage

Store in a cool dark place. To enjoy this wine at its best drink within 1 year of purchase. Once open, drink within 2 days.

Produce of

Product of Spain

Preparation and Usage

  • Goes with tomato based pasta or roasts.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Warnings

  • DRINKAWARE.CO.UK ENJOY RESPONSIBLY.

Recycling info

Bottle. Glass - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Tesco Stores Ltd,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Bottled by:
  • Felix Solis S.L.,

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

187ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values100ml containsA serving contains
Energy294kJ / 71kcal551kJ / 133kcal
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

Safety information

View more safety information

DRINKAWARE.CO.UK ENJOY RESPONSIBLY.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Tesco Spanish Chardonnay 187Ml

£ 1.50
£6.02/75cl

Tesco Tomato Puree 200G

£ 0.50
£2.50/kg

Tesco Italian Chopped Tomatoes 400G

£ 0.35
£0.88/kg

Grower's Harvest Chopped Tomatoes 400G

£ 0.28
£0.70/kg

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here