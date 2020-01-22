Tesco French Malbec 75Cl

Vegan Red Wine
Great red wine, enjoy drinking with food and cooking.
I know it's cheap but it's not nice. You know how
I know it's cheap but it's not nice. You know how you screw your face up when you suck on a lemon well that sums it up.
Typical values per 100g: Energy 263kJ / 63kcal
INGREDIENTS: Sulphur Dioxide(Sulphur Dioxide).
Vin de France
Red
9.4
12.5% vol
Rigal
Screwcap
France
Wine
Malbec
Ambient
Store in a cool dry place.
Product of France
Bottle contains 6 glasses
Bottle. Glass - Widely Recycled
18 Years
75cl ℮
|Typical Values
|100ml contains
|A serving contains
|Energy
|263kJ / 63kcal
|329kJ / 79kcal
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|1.4 units per serving
|-
|-
|11.5 alcohol by volume % ABV
|-
|-
|8.6 units per bottle
|-
|-
