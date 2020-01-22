By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco French Malbec 75Cl

3(2)Write a review
image 1 of Tesco French Malbec 75Cl
£ 5.00
£5.00/75cl

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

  • Energy329kJ 79kcal
    4%
  • Fat0gg
    0%
  • Sugars0gg
    0%
  • Salt<0.01gg
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 263kJ / 63kcal

Product Description

  • Tesco French Malbec 75cl 2017
  • Rich and fruity with flavours of blackberry jam and black cherries, with a smooth finish.
  • Rich and fruity with flavours of blackberry jam and black cherries, with a smooth finish.
  • Wine of South West, France
  • Bold & full bodied
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 75cl

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Sulphur Dioxide(Sulphur Dioxide).

Allergy Information

  • Contains sulphites. Contains Sulphites.

Tasting Notes

  • Rich and fruity, with flavours of blackberry jam and black cherries with a smooth finish

Region of Origin

Vin de France

Wine Colour

Red

Alcohol Units

9.4

ABV

12.5% vol

Producer

Rigal

Type of Closure

Screwcap

Country

France

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Malbec

Vinification Details

  • Machine harvesting, from late September, just at the start of maturity. Hot pre-fermentation maceration for a part of the blend to extract colour and the aromas, but little of the tannins. The rest of the blend is fermented traditionally: controlled-temperature alcoholic fermentation (20/22°C maximum) and brief maceration. Aging is done in tanks to preserve grape variety aromas for aroma depth.

History

  • Already continental, the region's climate has the advantage of the Lot meanders to control temperature, which tempers the valley's winter chill and summer heat.

Regional Information

  • In autumn, the Lot is also a natural barrier against precipitation coming from north.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 3 years

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.

Produce of

Product of France

Preparation and Usage

  • Goes with Roast meats or lamb with rosemary.

Number of uses

Bottle contains 6 glasses

Recycling info

Bottle. Glass - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Bottled and produced by:
  • Les Vins du Littoral,
  • 34725 Saint Felix de Lodez,
  • France.
  • For:
  • Les Celliers du Sud Ouest,

Importer address

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,
  • Marine Road,
  • Dun Laoghaire,
  • Co. Dublin.

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

75cl ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values100ml containsA serving contains
Energy263kJ / 63kcal329kJ / 79kcal
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
1.4 units per serving--
11.5 alcohol by volume % ABV--
8.6 units per bottle--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

2 Reviews

Average of 3 stars

Help other customers like you

Vegan Red Wine

5 stars

Great red wine, enjoy drinking with food and cooking.

I know it's cheap but it's not nice. You know how

1 stars

I know it's cheap but it's not nice. You know how you screw your face up when you suck on a lemon well that sums it up.

Usually bought next

Tesco Argentinian Malbec 75Cl

£ 5.00
£5.00/75cl

Mountain Vineyards Sauvignon Blanc 75Cl

£ 5.00
£5.00/75cl

Offer

Tesco Chilean Cabernet Sauvignon 75Cl

£ 4.35
£4.35/75cl

Tesco Pinot Grigio 75Cl

£ 4.50
£4.50/75cl

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here