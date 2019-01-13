By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Finest Beef Burger 6Oz 170G

4.5(5)Write a review
Tesco Finest Beef Burger 6Oz 170G
£ 1.30
£7.65/kg
  • Energy1558kJ 375kcal
    19%
  • Fat26.7g
    38%
  • Saturates11.6g
    58%
  • Sugars0.3g
    0%
  • Salt1.2g
    20%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 916kJ / 220kcal

Product Description

  • Beef burger
  • Gluten free beef burger, lightly seasoned. Ideal for grilling.
  • Pack size: 170g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Beef (90%), Water, Coating (Rice Flour, Dried Potato, Salt, Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Dextrose), Dried Onion, Sea Salt, Spices (White Pepper, Mace, Ginger, Black Pepper), Sugar, Preservative (Sodium Metabisulphite).

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Sulphites

Produce of

Produced in the U.K., using beef from U.K., Scotland

Number of uses

1 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

170g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy916kJ / 220kcal1558kJ / 375kcal
Fat15.7g26.7g
Saturates6.8g11.6g
Carbohydrate1.9g3.2g
Sugars0.2g0.3g
Fibre0.5g0.9g
Protein17.6g29.9g
Salt0.7g1.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

5 Reviews

Average of 4.6 stars

Help other customers like you

Gluten Free

5 stars

Brilliant, tasty and gluten free.

Buy these burgers and you will never buy any other

5 stars

Buy these burgers and you will never buy any others. They are the best I have had.

This burger is awesome!

5 stars

Very large and juicy. Much better than I was expecting. Will buy every week. So easy to cook too.

Very Fatty.

3 stars

I grilled these and they tasted OK but the amount of fat that came out made me shudder as the burger shrank to two thirds of its original size, even when cooked I felt the need to pat it dry with kitchen paper before placing it in the bun.

I bought these for my husband as he cannot eat ste

5 stars

I bought these for my husband as he cannot eat steak and he really enjoyed them

