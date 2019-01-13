Tesco Finest Beef Burger 6Oz 170G

Gluten Free
Buy these burgers and you will never buy any others. They are the best I have had.
This burger is awesome!
Very large and juicy. Much better than I was expecting. Will buy every week. So easy to cook too.
Very Fatty.
I grilled these and they tasted OK but the amount of fat that came out made me shudder as the burger shrank to two thirds of its original size, even when cooked I felt the need to pat it dry with kitchen paper before placing it in the bun.
I bought these for my husband as he cannot eat steak and he really enjoyed them