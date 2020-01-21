By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Lacheteau Touraine Sauvignon Blanc 75Cl

Lacheteau Touraine Sauvignon Blanc 75Cl
£ 7.50
£7.50/75cl

Product Description

  • Sauvignon Blanc - White French Wine
  • It boasts an elegant pale yellow colour with green reflections. The expressive bouquet is dominated by notes of exotic fruit and redcurrant. Well-balanced, full and fresh on the palate, it is the perfect wine to drink with sea-food and smoked fish.
  • Wine of France
  • Pack size: 75cl

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites

Tasting Notes

  • Expressive with floral and exotic fruit notes. Fresh, fruity and slightly vegetal on the attack, quite round on the palate with a good balance. A really pleasant and thirst-quenching wine.

Region of Origin

The Loire Valley

Wine Colour

White

Alcohol Units

9

ABV

12% vol

Producer

LES GRANDS CHAIS DE FRANCE GROUP

Type of Closure

Screwcap

Country

France

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Sauvignon Blanc

Vinification Details

  • Vinified in our pressing room in Touraine. The grapes are picked in a rigorous plot selection and pressed directly. The must is racked thoroughly and is then put to ferment at ultra-low temperature (14ºC). At the end of the fermentation, when residual sugars have reached 2g/l, SO2 is added to the wines. The wines are then aged on fine lees for 4 months during which times the lees are stirred regularly.

History

  • Maison Lacheteau in the heart of the Loire Valley has imposed itself as a key player in Loire wine production. Recognised for its expertise and the quality of its terroir, Lacheteau offers a complete spectrum of exceptional still and sparkling wines covering all Loire Valley regions from the Pays Nantais to the vineyards of the Centre.

Regional Information

  • Sauvignon grapes coming from the Touraine region.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 2 years

Produce of

Product of France

Name and address

  • Bottled by:
  • Lacheteau.
  • At:
  • F-44330 Mouzillon.

Return to

  • Bottled by:
  • Lacheteau.
  • At:
  • F-44330 Mouzillon.

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

75cl

