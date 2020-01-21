Lacheteau Touraine Sauvignon Blanc 75Cl

Product Description
- Sauvignon Blanc - White French Wine
- It boasts an elegant pale yellow colour with green reflections. The expressive bouquet is dominated by notes of exotic fruit and redcurrant. Well-balanced, full and fresh on the palate, it is the perfect wine to drink with sea-food and smoked fish.
- Wine of France
- Pack size: 75cl
- Contains Sulphites
Tasting Notes
- Expressive with floral and exotic fruit notes. Fresh, fruity and slightly vegetal on the attack, quite round on the palate with a good balance. A really pleasant and thirst-quenching wine.
The Loire Valley
White
9
12% vol
LES GRANDS CHAIS DE FRANCE GROUP
Screwcap
France
Wine
Sauvignon Blanc
- Vinified in our pressing room in Touraine. The grapes are picked in a rigorous plot selection and pressed directly. The must is racked thoroughly and is then put to ferment at ultra-low temperature (14ºC). At the end of the fermentation, when residual sugars have reached 2g/l, SO2 is added to the wines. The wines are then aged on fine lees for 4 months during which times the lees are stirred regularly.
- Maison Lacheteau in the heart of the Loire Valley has imposed itself as a key player in Loire wine production. Recognised for its expertise and the quality of its terroir, Lacheteau offers a complete spectrum of exceptional still and sparkling wines covering all Loire Valley regions from the Pays Nantais to the vineyards of the Centre.
- Sauvignon grapes coming from the Touraine region.
Ambient
- This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 2 years
Product of France
- Bottled by:
- Lacheteau.
- At:
- F-44330 Mouzillon.
18 Years
75cl
