Elephant Atta Medium Chapatti Flour 10Kg

Product Description
- Wheat Flour
- Enjoy as part of a balanced diet and healthy lifestyle.
- For recipes and more, visit www.elephantatta.co.uk
- Find us on Facebook and Twitter
- Elephant Atta medium chapatti flour is low in saturated fat. Reducing the consumption of saturated fat contributes to the maintenance of normal blood cholesterol levels.
- In 1962 Elephant Atta was the first atta to be made in the UK to meet the needs of the growing South Asian communities. At this time there were no flours suitable for making traditional breads like chapattis, parathas, puris and naans. Trusted for generations and with over 50 years of milling expertise, Elephant Atta brings you the highest quality atta, for perfect fluffy chapattis.
- Elephant Atta offers a full range of superior quality attas to suit your family's tastes and needs: Medium, Chakki, White, Brown and Wholemeal.
- Great taste 2017
- 50 years of natural goodness
- Superior quality, enjoyed daily
- The original brand of Atta
- Source of fibre
- Naturally low in sugar, saturated fat and salt
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 10kg
- Reducing the consumption of saturated fat contributes to the maintenance of normal blood cholesterol levels
- Source of fibre
- Naturally low in sugar
- Naturally low in saturated fat
- Naturally low in salt
Information
Ingredients
Wheat Flour, Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin
Allergy Information
- Contains: Wheat
Storage
Always store flour in a cool and dry place. Keep the pack closed between use. If tipping flour into a storage container, ensure all old flour is used first. For best results clean and thoroughly dry the container before use. Best Before: See side of bag
Produce of
Produced in the United Kingdom
Recycling info
Bag. Paper - Widely Recycled
Name and address
- Westmill Foods,
- 26 Crown Road,
- Enfield,
- EN1 1DZ,
- United Kingdom.
Return to
- The Elephant Guarantee
- We take special care to ensure that our chapatti flour reaches you in perfect condition, but if for any reason you are not satisfied, please contact us in writing at
- Elephant Atta Customer Service Department,
- Westmill Foods,
- 26 Crown Road,
- Enfield,
- EN1 1DZ,
- United Kingdom.
- We will need details of where the product was purchased, the Lot number and the Best Before Date (both of which can be found on the side of the bag in black ink). This does not affect your statutory rights.
- www.elephantatta.co.uk
Net Contents
10kg
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Energy
|1431 kJ / 338 kcal
|Fat
|2.0g
|of which saturates
|0.3g
|Carbohydrate
|66.1g
|of which sugars
|1.7g
|Fibre
|5.8g
|Protein
|11g
|Salt
|<0.01g
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019