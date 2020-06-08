Sparkling Ice Orange Mango 500Ml
Offer
Product Description
- Orange Mango Flavoured Sparkling Water with Sweetener.
- 12 calories
- With vitamins
- Pack size: 500ML
Information
Ingredients
Carbonated Water, Orange Juice from Concentrate (3%), Acid (Citric Acid), Natural Orange & Mango Flavourings with other Natural Flavourings, Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Sweetener (Sucralose), Stabilisers (Gum Arabic, Glycerol Esters of Wood Rosins), Colour (Beta Carotene), Vitamins (Niacin, Pantothenic Acid, Vitamin B6, Biotin, Vitamin D, Vitamin B12)
Storage
Once opened, refrigerate and use within 3 days.For Best Before See Top of Bottle.
Produce of
Manufactured and distributed in the UK
Preparation and Usage
- As in life, chill for best results.
Recycling info
Packing. Recyclable
Name and address
- Red Star Beverages,
- PO Box 2167,
- Belfast,
- BT1 9XG.
- Richmond Marketing,
- Harmony Court,
Distributor address
Return to
Net Contents
500ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100ml
|Energy
|10kJ/2.4kcal (<1%RI)
|Fat
|0.0g (0%RI)
|Of which Saturates
|0.0g (0%RI)
|Carbohydrate
|<0.5g (<1%RI)
|Of which Sugars
|<0.5g (<1%RI)
|Protein
|0.0g (0%RI)
|Salt
|0.0g (0%RI)
|Vitamin D
|0.375µg (7.5%NRV)
|Niacin
|1.2mg (7.5%NRV)
|Vitamin B6
|0.105mg (7.5%NRV)
|Vitamin B12
|0.1875µg (7.5%NRV)
|Biotin
|3.75µg (7.5%NRV)
|Pantothenic Acid
|0.45mg (7.5%NRV)
|Vitamins/Minerals
|-
|Reference intake (RI) of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|NRV=Nutrient Reference Value
|-
