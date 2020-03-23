By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Sparkling Ice Black Raspberry 500Ml

Sparkling Ice Black Raspberry 500Ml
£ 1.00
£2.00/litre

Product Description

  • Black Raspberry Flavoured Sparkling Water with Sweetener.
  • 12 calories
  • With vitamins
  • Pack size: 500ML

Information

Ingredients

Carbonated Water, Natural Black Raspberry Flavouring with other Natural Flavourings, Blackberry Juice from Concentrate (3%), Acid (Malic Acid), Black Carrot Concentrate, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Sweetener (Sucralose), Vitamins (Niacin, Pantothenic Acid, Vitamin B6, Biotin, Vitamin D, Vitamin B12)

Storage

Once opened, refrigerate and use within 3 days.For Best Before See Top of Bottle.

Produce of

Manufactured and distributed in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • As in life, chill for best results.

Recycling info

Packing. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Red Star Beverages,
  • PO BOX 2167,
  • Belfast,
  • BT1 9XG.
  • Richmond Marketing,
  • Harmony Court,

Net Contents

500ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100ml
Energy 10kJ/2.4kcal (<1%RI)
Fat 0.0g (0%RI)
Of which Saturates 0.0g (0%RI)
Carbohydrate &lt;0.5g (<1%RI)
Of which Sugars &lt;0.5g (<1%RI)
Protein 0.0g (0%RI)
Salt 0.0g (0%RI)
Vitamin D 0.375µg (7.5%NRV)
Niacin 1.2mg (7.5%NRV)
Vitamin B6 0.105mg (7.5%NRV)
Vitamin B120.1875µg (7.5%NRV)
Biotin 3.75µg (7.5%NRV)
Pantothenic Acid 0.45mg (7.5%NRV)
Vitamins/Minerals-
Reference intake (RI) of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)-
NRV=Nutrient Reference Value-

I bought this for my son ordered it on line as the

5 stars

I bought this for my son ordered it on line as they didn't sell it in the Halifax store where I live .will be buying it again

