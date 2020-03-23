Sparkling Ice Black Raspberry 500Ml

I bought this for my son ordered it on line as the
I bought this for my son ordered it on line as they didn't sell it in the Halifax store where I live .will be buying it again
Offer
Carbonated Water, Natural Black Raspberry Flavouring with other Natural Flavourings, Blackberry Juice from Concentrate (3%), Acid (Malic Acid), Black Carrot Concentrate, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Sweetener (Sucralose), Vitamins (Niacin, Pantothenic Acid, Vitamin B6, Biotin, Vitamin D, Vitamin B12)
Once opened, refrigerate and use within 3 days.For Best Before See Top of Bottle.
Manufactured and distributed in the UK
Packing. Recyclable
500ml ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100ml
|Energy
|10kJ/2.4kcal (<1%RI)
|Fat
|0.0g (0%RI)
|Of which Saturates
|0.0g (0%RI)
|Carbohydrate
|<0.5g (<1%RI)
|Of which Sugars
|<0.5g (<1%RI)
|Protein
|0.0g (0%RI)
|Salt
|0.0g (0%RI)
|Vitamin D
|0.375µg (7.5%NRV)
|Niacin
|1.2mg (7.5%NRV)
|Vitamin B6
|0.105mg (7.5%NRV)
|Vitamin B12
|0.1875µg (7.5%NRV)
|Biotin
|3.75µg (7.5%NRV)
|Pantothenic Acid
|0.45mg (7.5%NRV)
|Vitamins/Minerals
|-
|Reference intake (RI) of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|NRV=Nutrient Reference Value
|-
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020