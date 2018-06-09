Tesco Bordeaux Superieur 75Cl

Vinegar
Having gone to the bother of keeping it at room temperature and giving it more than enough time to 'breathe' , I ended up with a wine which would be better suited sprinkled on a 'bag of chips' Very poor and disappointing.
If you love French Red wine, you'll love this.
For a supermarket own brand such as this Selected by Tesco range of wine. I was pleasantly surprised by how superior tasting this bold French wine was for its price range. The Tesco Bordeaux Superior Red wine has a strong flavour mixed with oak, spice and plum. I found the intense flavour complimented cheese platters especially the Tesco's own Cheese platter of Brie, Danish Blue, Edan and Cheddar. The wine also tasted great with steak dishes too. Overall a firm favourite for me.