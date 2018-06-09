By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Bordeaux Superieur 75Cl

image 1 of Tesco Bordeaux Superieur 75Cl
  • Energy377kJ 91kcal
    5%
  • Fat0g
    0%
  • Sugars0g
    0%
  • Salt<0.01g
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 302kJ / 73kcal

Product Description

  • TESCO BORDEAUX SUPERIEUR 2018. Red Wine, product of France.
  • A classic red wine with flavours of blackberries and plums and a savoury finish. Store in a cool, dark place.
  • Wine of France
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 75cl

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Preservative (Sulphur Dioxide).

Allergy Information

  • Contains sulphites.

Tasting Notes

  • An intense and complex red wine with flavours of plums, blackcurrants and spice coming from oak.

Region of Origin

Bordeaux

Wine Colour

Red

Alcohol Units

9.4

ABV

12.5% vol

Producer

Yvon Mau

Type of Closure

Natural Cork

Wine Maker

Pierre Viellefosse

Country

France

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Merlot

Vinification Details

  • This wine is batch blended from small selections of the best Merlot grapes. Following blending and filtering, this wine spends up to 12 months in oak

History

  • This wine comes from one of the best known wine regions in France - Bordeaux.

Regional Information

  • This Bordeaux Superior comes from the Appellation or area of Entre de Mers and surroundings areas, which is situated south of Bordeaux, Some would call this area the engine room of Bordeaux where classic, approachable red wines are made.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • To enjoy this wine at its best, drink within 1 year of purchase.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.

Produce of

Produce of France

Preparation and Usage

  • Goes with red meat or cheese platters.

Number of uses

Bottle contains 6 glasses

Recycling info

Bottle. Glass - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Bottled by:
  • Yvon Mau,
  • 33190 Gironde sur Dropt,
  • France.
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

75cl ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values100ml containsA serving contains
Energy302kJ / 73kcal377kJ / 91kcal
Alcohol10.4g13g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

Vinegar

1 stars

Having gone to the bother of keeping it at room temperature and giving it more than enough time to 'breathe' , I ended up with a wine which would be better suited sprinkled on a 'bag of chips' Very poor and disappointing.

If you love French Red wine, you'll love this.

5 stars

For a supermarket own brand such as this Selected by Tesco range of wine. I was pleasantly surprised by how superior tasting this bold French wine was for its price range. The Tesco Bordeaux Superior Red wine has a strong flavour mixed with oak, spice and plum. I found the intense flavour complimented cheese platters especially the Tesco's own Cheese platter of Brie, Danish Blue, Edan and Cheddar. The wine also tasted great with steak dishes too. Overall a firm favourite for me.

