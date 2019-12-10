Francois Martenot Chablis 75Cl

Do not buy this
Steer well clear, this is very poor. No structure, no nose, flavours contradicting each other, in fact unpleasant. Expensive and disappointing.
metallic overtones
It was substituted for a normal Tesco Chablis that was on offer and as it was more expensive I thought it would be good. Only to be disappointed, it had an almost metallic taste which overwhelmed the flavour of the fish I was eating. I will not buy this again.
Very pleased
This wine was on offer so I decided to take a chance on a case. I'm delighted with the outcome and will buy more. It's not a great Chablis but those are now very expensive. It's a good, solid chablis that one can enjoy with a meal or on it's own. A full, buttery flavour. Thoroughly enjoyable and, on offer, excellent value.