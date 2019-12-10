By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Francois Martenot Chablis 75Cl

2.5(3)Write a review
image 1 of Francois Martenot Chablis 75Cl
£ 11.00
£11.00/75cl

Offer

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • White French Wine
  • Specialist of Burgundy wine, the Maison François Martenot has been the worthy heir of its renowned founder Lucien Gustave Martenot since the XIXth century.
  • Endowed with a white color liven up by green shades and silvered reflections, this Chablis reveals spicy, aniseed, lightly iodic and citrus notes. It presents a nice structure combined with a good liveliness on the palate. Ideal with fish or seafood.
  • Wine of France
  • Pack size: 75cl

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites

Tasting Notes

  • Brilliant pale yellow. Floral nose, slightly smoky aromas.

Region of Origin

Burgundy

Wine Colour

White

Alcohol Units

9.38

ABV

12.5% vol

Producer

Les Grands Chais de France

Type of Closure

Screwcap

Country

France

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Chardonnay

Vinification Details

  • Traditional vinification. The grapes are harvested and pressed. Alcohol fermentation at a low temperature (about 20°C). The wine is rapidly racked, filtered and bottle to preserve the rich aromas.

History

  • - Specialist of burgundy wine, the Maison Francois Martenot has been the worthy heir of its renowned founder Lucien Gustave Martenot since XIXth century. Regional Information - Stony, sandy-chalky, marly soils

Regional Information

  • - Specialist of burgundy wine, the Maison Francois Martenot has been the worthy heir of its renowned founder Lucien Gustave Martenot since XIXth century. Regional Information - Stony, sandy-chalky, marly soils

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 2 years

Produce of

Product of France

Name and address

  • Bottled by:
  • François Martenot,
  • A / At F-21200 Vignoles,
  • France.

Return to

  • François Martenot,
  • A / At F-21200 Vignoles,
  • France.

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

75cl

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

3 Reviews

Average of 2.7 stars

Help other customers like you

Do not buy this

1 stars

Steer well clear, this is very poor. No structure, no nose, flavours contradicting each other, in fact unpleasant. Expensive and disappointing.

metallic overtones

2 stars

It was substituted for a normal Tesco Chablis that was on offer and as it was more expensive I thought it would be good. Only to be disappointed, it had an almost metallic taste which overwhelmed the flavour of the fish I was eating. I will not buy this again.

Very pleased

5 stars

This wine was on offer so I decided to take a chance on a case. I'm delighted with the outcome and will buy more. It's not a great Chablis but those are now very expensive. It's a good, solid chablis that one can enjoy with a meal or on it's own. A full, buttery flavour. Thoroughly enjoyable and, on offer, excellent value.

Usually bought next

Tesco Finest Sancerre 75Cl

£ 14.00
£14.00/75cl

Chablis Uvc 75Cl

£ 9.00
£9.00/75cl

Offer

Oyster Bay Sauvignon Blanc 75Cl

£ 8.00
£8.00/75cl

Offer

Louis Jadot Beaujolais Villages 75Cl

£ 9.00
£9.00/75cl

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here