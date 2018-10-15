By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Strong Roots Oven Baked Sweet Potato Chips 500G

4.5(2)Write a review
image 1 of Strong Roots Oven Baked Sweet Potato Chips 500G
£ 3.00
£6.00/kg
One serving (80g) contains
  • Energy129 kcal
    6%
  • Fat4.6g
    7%
  • Saturates0.5g
    3%
  • Sugars11g
    12%
  • Salt0.2g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 680kJ

Product Description

  • Coated in a Light Rice Flour Batter for a Crisp Firm Sweet Potato.
  • ''The roots of all goodness, lie in the soil of appreciation for goodness.'' - Dalai Lama
  • Sammy always thought it was important that everyone should have strong roots. He is proud of his roots. Having grown up in a farming family with agriculture as a way of life, he realized early on that the producers of our food were very important to his life and everyone else's too. His grandfather thought so, his father thought so and he thinks so very strongly that he decided to build a food business with the goal of connecting you directly with the producers of the food that you eat. Improving the quality of the food by connecting you with the land.
  • "Strong roots is about knowing where you're from so you can grow to where you want to be.''
  • Tell us your story, or read about someone else's roots.www.strongroots.co.uk
  • #Strong Roots
  • Find us on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
  • Gluten free
  • Low saturated fat
  • Source of fibre
  • Great taste 2016
  • Pack size: 500g
  Source of fibre
  • Source of fibre

Information

Ingredients

Sweet Potato 86%, Sunflower Oil, Rice and Maize Flour, Modified Potato Starch, Potato Dextrin, Salt, Raising Agents: Diphosphates and Sodium Carbonates, Stabilizer: Xanthan Gum, Spice Extracts: Paprika, Turmeric

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Gluten

Storage

Keep frozen at -18°C.Once defrosted, do not re-freeze

Cooking Instructions

Oven cook
Instructions: 1. Preheat the oven to 200°C.
2. Arrange in a single layer on a baking tray.
3. Bake for 18 - 20 min or to desired colour, turning once.

Produce of

Produced in Europe

Number of uses

This bag contains 6 servings

Name and address

  • Handy Food Innovation Ltd.,
  • Strong Roots,
  • 4th Floor,
  • 25-26 Earlsfort Terrace,
  • Dublin 2,
  • Ireland.

Return to

  • What's the Story?
  • We want you to love our products and we want you to tell us if you don't. If you have a great food idea with strong roots give us a call! We would love to hear from you and even have a chat about anything.
  • Handy Food Innovation Ltd.,
  • Strong Roots,
  • 4th Floor,
  • 25-26 Earlsfort Terrace,
  • Dublin 2,
  • Ireland.
  • UK: +44 2037707578
  • hello@strongroots.co.uk
  • www.strongroots.co.uk

Net Contents

500g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer Serving 80g
Energy 680kJ542kJ162kcal129kcal
Fat 5.7g4.6g
- of which saturates 0.6g0.5g
Carbohydrate 24g19g
- of which sugars 14g11g
Fibre 3.4g2.7g
Protein 2g1.6g
Salt 0.25g0.2g
This bag contains 6 servings--

2 Reviews

Average of 4.5 stars

Help other customers like you

These are superb! Best sweet potato fries i've had

5 stars

These are superb! Best sweet potato fries i've had outside of a restaurant.

Very nice, come out crispy, not soggy like others

4 stars

Very nice, come out crispy, not soggy like others I've tried.

