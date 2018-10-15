Strong Roots Oven Baked Sweet Potato Chips 500G

These are superb! Best sweet potato fries i've had
Very nice, come out crispy, not soggy like others
Typical values per 100g: Energy 680kJ
Sweet Potato 86%, Sunflower Oil, Rice and Maize Flour, Modified Potato Starch, Potato Dextrin, Salt, Raising Agents: Diphosphates and Sodium Carbonates, Stabilizer: Xanthan Gum, Spice Extracts: Paprika, Turmeric
Keep frozen at -18°C.Once defrosted, do not re-freeze
Oven cook
Instructions: 1. Preheat the oven to 200°C.
2. Arrange in a single layer on a baking tray.
3. Bake for 18 - 20 min or to desired colour, turning once.
Produced in Europe
This bag contains 6 servings
500g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per Serving 80g
|Energy
|680kJ
|542kJ
|162kcal
|129kcal
|Fat
|5.7g
|4.6g
|- of which saturates
|0.6g
|0.5g
|Carbohydrate
|24g
|19g
|- of which sugars
|14g
|11g
|Fibre
|3.4g
|2.7g
|Protein
|2g
|1.6g
|Salt
|0.25g
|0.2g
