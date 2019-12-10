By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Calvet St Emilion 75Cl

image 1 of Calvet St Emilion 75Cl
£ 9.00
£9.00/75cl

Offer

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Red French Wine
  • Specialist in the wines of Bordeaux since 1818 and selecting the best "cuvées" from other principal French wine areas, Calvet is a French brand, distributed in more than 100 countries.
  • A pomegranate colour with ruby red highlights. Subtle aromas of almond and rose with a hint of red berries. Elegant, fruity finish with light, spicy notes.
  • Ideal with poultry, red and white meats, and all varieties of cheese.
  • Wine of France
  • Pack size: 75cl

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites

Tasting Notes

  • Colour: Pomegranate with reflections of ruby red. Nose : Subtle aromas of almonds and roses with a hint of red berries. Elegant palate, fruity finish with light, spicy notes.

Region of Origin

Bordeaux

Wine Colour

Red

Alcohol Units

9.75

ABV

13.5% vol

Producer

Les Grands Chais De France Group

Type of Closure

Natural Cork

Country

France

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Merlot, Cabernet Franc

Vinification Details

  • This wine has been made according to the traditional wine-making with stainless steel lining. This process is very long and lasts 2 to 3 weeks. Once the vinification is done, the wine is grown up in a tank with racking every three months.

History

  • The historic town of Saint Emilion, is right at the center of the main appellation, just a few miles north of the Dordogne river. It is renowned as much for its wine as for its beautiful buildings and scenery.

Regional Information

  • The wineyards of St Emilion is a wine region near the famous town of Saint Emilion, part of the Bordeaux wineyards, located in the Libournais and corresponding to the AOP St Emilion. St Emilion is listed as a World Heritage site by the UNESCO. St Emilion is an important wine district in Bordeaux, in terms of both quality and quantity. It is the most prolific of the appellations in the Libournais and produces some of the most expensive wines in the world.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • This wine can be drunk now but will further improve if carefully stored for up to 7 years

Produce of

Product of France

Name and address

  • Bottled by:
  • Calvet,
  • À / At F-33720,
  • Landiras.

Return to

  • www.calvet.com

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

75cl ℮

