Calvet St Emilion 75Cl

- Red French Wine
- Specialist in the wines of Bordeaux since 1818 and selecting the best "cuvées" from other principal French wine areas, Calvet is a French brand, distributed in more than 100 countries.
- A pomegranate colour with ruby red highlights. Subtle aromas of almond and rose with a hint of red berries. Elegant, fruity finish with light, spicy notes.
- Ideal with poultry, red and white meats, and all varieties of cheese.
- Wine of France
- Pack size: 75cl
Allergy Information
- Contains Sulphites
Tasting Notes
- Colour: Pomegranate with reflections of ruby red. Nose : Subtle aromas of almonds and roses with a hint of red berries. Elegant palate, fruity finish with light, spicy notes.
Region of Origin
Bordeaux
Wine Colour
Red
Alcohol Units
9.75
ABV
13.5% vol
Producer
Les Grands Chais De France Group
Type of Closure
Natural Cork
Country
France
Alcohol Type
Wine
Grape Variety
Merlot, Cabernet Franc
Vinification Details
- This wine has been made according to the traditional wine-making with stainless steel lining. This process is very long and lasts 2 to 3 weeks. Once the vinification is done, the wine is grown up in a tank with racking every three months.
History
- The historic town of Saint Emilion, is right at the center of the main appellation, just a few miles north of the Dordogne river. It is renowned as much for its wine as for its beautiful buildings and scenery.
Regional Information
- The wineyards of St Emilion is a wine region near the famous town of Saint Emilion, part of the Bordeaux wineyards, located in the Libournais and corresponding to the AOP St Emilion. St Emilion is listed as a World Heritage site by the UNESCO. St Emilion is an important wine district in Bordeaux, in terms of both quality and quantity. It is the most prolific of the appellations in the Libournais and produces some of the most expensive wines in the world.
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage Instructions
- This wine can be drunk now but will further improve if carefully stored for up to 7 years
Produce of
Product of France
Name and address
- Bottled by:
- Calvet,
- À / At F-33720,
- Landiras.
Return to
- www.calvet.com
Lower age limit
18 Years
Net Contents
75cl ℮
