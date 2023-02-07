Tipp-Ex Correction Fluid 3 Pack 3 pack Easy application & quick drying 20ml of high-performance fluid in each bottle

A pack of 3 bottles of Tipp-Ex Rapid high-quality corrector liquid that offers excellent coverage for wiping out mistakes. The comfortable sponge applicator allows you to apply corrections cleanly and precisely. With a 20 ml bottle of white corrector liquid, you can correct any number of mistakes.

A pack of 3 Tipp-Ex Rapid high-quality liquid correctors that wipe out mistakes big and small Effective liquid corrector that wipes out mistakes Convenient sponge applicator for clean, precise correction Fast-acting liquid corrector that dries in a flash, for easy touch-ups on any kind of paper Each 20 ml bottle of correction fluid lasts long enough to correct a lot of mistakes

Ingredients

Hydrocarbons, C7-C9, Isoalkanes; Hydrocarbons, C7, N-Alkanes, Isoalkanes, Cyclics; Fatty Acids, C18-Unsatd., Dimers, Reaction Products With N.N-Dimethyl-1, 3-Propanediamine And 1, 3-Propanediamine