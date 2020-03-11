Radox Feel Uplifted Shower Gel 500Ml

Product Description
- Feel Uplifted Shower Gel
- How do you want to feel?
- The heavenly scent of basil mixes with the citrusy tang of grapefruit, to feel delightfully, uplifting. Enjoy the feeling of lightness, of dew-drenched grass beneath your feet, and cool grass tickling your toes.
- Radox. Feel Uplifted.
- With pink grapefruit & basil
- Pack size: 500ML
Information
Ingredients
Aqua, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Sodium Chloride, Parfum, Sodium Lactate, Citric Acid, Sodium Benzoate, Tetrasodium EDTA, Butylphenyl Methylpropional, Citral, Hexyl Cinnamal, Limonene, Linalool, CI 16255, CI 17200
Produce of
Made in EU
Warnings
- IF YOU GET SOME SHOWERGEL IN YOUR EYES, JUST RINSE WELL WITH CLEAN WATER.
Recycling info
Packing. Recyclable
Name and address
- Unilever Dept ER,
- Wirral,
- CH63 3JW,
- UK.
Return to
- www.unilever.com
- www.radox.co.uk
- UK Call free: 0800 591 650
- IE Phone Callsave: 1850 40 40 60
- Unilever Dept ER,
- Wirral,
- CH63 3JW,
- UK.
Net Contents
500ml ℮
Safety information
IF YOU GET SOME SHOWERGEL IN YOUR EYES, JUST RINSE WELL WITH CLEAN WATER.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020