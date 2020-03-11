By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Radox Feel Uplifted Shower Gel 500Ml

Radox Feel Uplifted Shower Gel 500Ml
£ 2.00
£0.40/100ml

Product Description

  • Feel Uplifted Shower Gel
  • How do you want to feel?
  • The heavenly scent of basil mixes with the citrusy tang of grapefruit, to feel delightfully, uplifting. Enjoy the feeling of lightness, of dew-drenched grass beneath your feet, and cool grass tickling your toes.
  • Radox. Feel Uplifted.
  • With pink grapefruit & basil
  • Pack size: 500ML

Information

Ingredients

Aqua, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Sodium Chloride, Parfum, Sodium Lactate, Citric Acid, Sodium Benzoate, Tetrasodium EDTA, Butylphenyl Methylpropional, Citral, Hexyl Cinnamal, Limonene, Linalool, CI 16255, CI 17200

Produce of

Made in EU

Warnings

  IF YOU GET SOME SHOWERGEL IN YOUR EYES, JUST RINSE WELL WITH CLEAN WATER.

Recycling info

Packing. Recyclable

Name and address

  Unilever Dept ER,
  Wirral,
  CH63 3JW,
  UK.

Return to

  • www.unilever.com
  • www.radox.co.uk
  • UK Call free: 0800 591 650
  • IE Phone Callsave: 1850 40 40 60
  • Unilever Dept ER,
  • Wirral,
  • CH63 3JW,
  • UK.

Net Contents

500ml ℮

Safety information

IF YOU GET SOME SHOWERGEL IN YOUR EYES, JUST RINSE WELL WITH CLEAN WATER.

