By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Post It Super Sticky 15 Pad Waterfall

5(1)Write a review
Post It Super Sticky 15 Pad Waterfall
£ 12.00
£12.00/each

Product Description

  • Super Sticky 15 Pad Waterfall
  • 15 pads of 45 sheets, 76x76mm
  • Super sticky for sticking to walls, folders & planners
  • Made with PEFC certified paper fibres
  • Post-it® Super Sticky Notes hold stronger and longer than most sticky notes so you can be sure that your message gets through. Perfect for vertical and hard to stick to surfaces. They make your work effective & simplifies your everyday life. They are super strong, super versatile and offer super stand out.
  • 76x76 15 Pack
  • 45 sheets per pad Rio & Miami
  • Post-it® super sticky notes have a unique adhesive so your notes will stick securely to more surfaces
  • Now you can stick your notes where they'll really get noticed..like monitors, doors and walls
  • 3 in x 3 in, Miami Collection and Rio de Janeiro Collection
  • Put your note where it'll get noticed - like file cabinets, doors and walls
  • Sticks to practically any surface and removes cleanly
  • Multi pack has Colours for every need

Information

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Bright colours!

5 stars

Beautiful bright colours. Very good quality -- stickier than usual sticky notes.

Usually bought next

Staedtler 10Hb Noris Pencils W/ Eraser/Sharpener

£ 3.50
£0.35/each

Tesco Punch Pocket Document Wallet 5 Pack

£ 2.50
£0.50/each

Tesco Sticky Index Markers 100 Sheet 5 Pack

£ 1.00
£0.20/each

Bic Cristal Pens Black 10 Pack

£ 3.00
£0.30/each
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here