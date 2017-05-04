Vina Albali Gran Seleccion 75Cl

Vina Albali
The wine is excellent for immediate drinking. It has a deep red colour, is well rounded and has a full body.It is a very pleasant wine to drink either as an aperitif with salami or at a meal with red meat.
Fantastic value from Spain
Everything you'd expect from a lightly oaked but juicy style of Spanish red. Not too heavy or oaky like a Reserva can be sometimes. Lots of emphasis on ripe and fresh red berry fruits. A great bargain.
An excellent wine for this price. I was pleasantly surprised by the quality of this wine. I did not expect it to be such a good wine, I will definitely buy this wine again.