Vina Albali Gran Seleccion 75Cl

Product Description

  • Red Spanish Wine
  • Variety
  • 100% Tempranillo
  • Tasting Note
  • Red ruby colour with purple reflections; aromas of fruit with balsamic hints; flavours of sweet fruit, very pleasant and very well-balanced.
  • Ageing
  • 3 months in American oak barrels.
  • Wine of Spain
  • Pack size: 75cl

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites

Tasting Notes

Region of Origin

Valdepenas

Wine Colour

Red

Alcohol Units

10.1

ABV

13.5% vol

Producer

Felix Solis SL

Type of Closure

Natural Cork

Wine Maker

Antolin Gonzalez

Country

Spain

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Tempranillo

Vinification Details

  • The grapes are macerated at cool temperatures to allow for the gentle extraction of sweet tannins and complex compounds, which encourages the production of a wine with an expressive character to compliment the red berry flavours typical of Tempranillo. Viña Albali Gran Selección is aged in American oak barrels for 2-3 months, which provides body and structure to the wine. Malolactic fermentation also take place to soften tannins.

History

  • Our Felix Solís SL winery was founded in April 1975 - along the current national road linking Madrid to Cadiz. The modern winery has streamlined production facilities and state of the art warehousing all on site. We combine traditional methods of vine cultivation with modern winemaking via our experienced winemakers. The Solis family owns (400 hectares) and works in partnership with 5.000 family-owned vine growers.

Regional Information

  • Valdepeñas takes its name from the ancient city of the same name that lies in a sun-baked river valley dotted with small rocky formations - Val de peñas (Valley of Rocks). The climate is extreme - temperatures reach 40 ºC in summer and up to -10 ºC in winter. The region is famous for its red wines made from Tempranillo, which has the capacity to age well in crianzas, reservas and gran reservas.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • To enjoy this wine at its best, drink within 1 year of purchase.

Produce of

Product of Spain

Preparation and Usage

  • Food pairing
  • Lentils or peas soups, roasted meat and potatoes, rice, chorizo, ham, strong cheeses, etc.
  • Serving temperature.
  • Serve between 15-18°C.

Name and address

  • Félix Solis S.L.,
  • Valdepeñas,
  • España.

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

75cl ℮

Vina Albali

5 stars

The wine is excellent for immediate drinking. It has a deep red colour, is well rounded and has a full body.It is a very pleasant wine to drink either as an aperitif with salami or at a meal with red meat.

Fantastic value from Spain

5 stars

Everything you'd expect from a lightly oaked but juicy style of Spanish red. Not too heavy or oaky like a Reserva can be sometimes. Lots of emphasis on ripe and fresh red berry fruits. A great bargain.

Albali Wine

5 stars

An excellent wine for this price. I was pleasantly surprised by the quality of this wine. I did not expect it to be such a good wine, I will definitely buy this wine again.

