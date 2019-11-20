By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Eatlean Protein Cheese 350G

3.5(36)Write a review
£ 4.00
£11.43/kg

Product Description

  • Protein Cheese
  • Get creative!
  • eatleancheese
  • #proteincheese
  • 45% more protein*, 90% less fat*, 55% less calories*
  • *Than standard cheddar per 100g
  • Eatlean Protein Cheese is handmade using 100% British cow's milk by expert cheesemakers on our dairy farm in Cheshire - and is bursting with benefits...
  • ...Just the same as regular Cheddar!
  • Packed in a protective atmosphere.
  • 37% protein
  • 3 % fat
  • 100% natural cheese, made with 100% British Cow's Milk
  • High in protein
  • Very low in fat - just 3%
  • Source of calcium
  • And 100% natural
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 350g
  • Source of calcium

Information

Ingredients

Pasteurised Cows Milk, Salt

Allergy Information

  • Contains Cow's Milk

Storage

Keep refrigerated, 1-5°C. Once open use within 7 days.

Produce of

Produced in the UK, using milk from the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Have you tried me melted yet? Bring your dishes to life with #proteincheese.
  • On a pizza? Great plan.
  • At lunchtime, melted in a wrap? Absolutely.
  • At breakfast time in an omelette? Go for it.
  • A post-gym snack? Perfect.

Name and address

  • Eatlean,
  • Laurels Farm,
  • Crewe Road,
  • Nantwich,
  • Cheshire,
  • CW5 7PE,

Return to

  • info@eatleancheese.co.uk

Net Contents

350g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy 715kJ / 169kcal
Fat 3g
of which saturates 1.3g
Carbohydrate <0.5g
of which sugars <0.1g
Protein 37g
Salt 2g
Calcium 992mg

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

36 Reviews

Average of 3.7 stars

Help other customers like you

It’s absolutely great for dieting,won’t find any

5 stars

It’s absolutely great for dieting,won’t find any lower in fat then this cheese.

This reminds me of the kind of cheese my old Nan u

3 stars

This reminds me of the kind of cheese my old Nan used to have in the summer before refrigerators became common - tough and tasteless. Okay if you're fanatically serious about reducing your fat intake, but our dog's on a diet and even she spat out her first mouthful! Not for the faint-hearted.

best cheese for a bloke

5 stars

best cheese for a bloke

Bland and rubbery

2 stars

I guess it has a cheesy flavour, but only just. Fairly bland and a bit rubbery. If for whatever reason you're denying yourself "real" cheese then it might just suffice if you're desperate, and granted the calorie count is much lower, but it's expensive for something that really doesn't taste very nice. I won't be buying again.

Love this cheese as a low carb high protein altern

5 stars

Love this cheese as a low carb high protein alternative just find the price abit steap

It was gross dont bother

1 stars

It was gross dont bother

Not great unless cooked in pasta oven dishes

3 stars

Rubbish texture, but good flavour, but if you grate it (hard work) and put it in dishes like pasta bakes or mac n cheese which you then cook in the oven, it goes into a mozzarella type texture, so will be buying again for these kinds of recipes only.

This has the texture and taste of rubber. I belie

1 stars

This has the texture and taste of rubber. I believe this is due to the lack of fat. Why remove the fat? It's meant to be a protein cheese, not a low fat cheese. If it had been made with a normal amount of fat but with added protein I believe it would have had a normal texture.

Disappointed

1 stars

It is low fat ,high protein.Good. I opened the packet and it was an anaemic colour and looked like and felt like rubber. The dogs enjoyed it because when I tried it ,to me it tasted like what I imagine rubber tastes like.

Eatlean is the way forward.

5 stars

Great tasting cheese, which goes great on toast or when creating your own pizza. It's even got better nutrition values than reduced fat. The best thing about this is you can have even more CHEESE :)

1-10 of 36 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

