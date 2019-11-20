Eatlean Protein Cheese 350G

It’s absolutely great for dieting,won’t find any
It’s absolutely great for dieting,won’t find any lower in fat then this cheese.
This reminds me of the kind of cheese my old Nan used to have in the summer before refrigerators became common - tough and tasteless. Okay if you're fanatically serious about reducing your fat intake, but our dog's on a diet and even she spat out her first mouthful! Not for the faint-hearted.
best cheese for a bloke
Bland and rubbery
I guess it has a cheesy flavour, but only just. Fairly bland and a bit rubbery. If for whatever reason you're denying yourself "real" cheese then it might just suffice if you're desperate, and granted the calorie count is much lower, but it's expensive for something that really doesn't taste very nice. I won't be buying again.
Love this cheese as a low carb high protein alternative just find the price abit steap
It was gross dont bother
Not great unless cooked in pasta oven dishes
Rubbish texture, but good flavour, but if you grate it (hard work) and put it in dishes like pasta bakes or mac n cheese which you then cook in the oven, it goes into a mozzarella type texture, so will be buying again for these kinds of recipes only.
This has the texture and taste of rubber. I believe this is due to the lack of fat. Why remove the fat? It's meant to be a protein cheese, not a low fat cheese. If it had been made with a normal amount of fat but with added protein I believe it would have had a normal texture.
Disappointed
It is low fat ,high protein.Good. I opened the packet and it was an anaemic colour and looked like and felt like rubber. The dogs enjoyed it because when I tried it ,to me it tasted like what I imagine rubber tastes like.
Eatlean is the way forward.
Great tasting cheese, which goes great on toast or when creating your own pizza. It's even got better nutrition values than reduced fat. The best thing about this is you can have even more CHEESE :)