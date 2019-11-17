Tesco Roast Beef Dinner 400G

They recently changed the peas and it tastes vile.
Disgusting ! They were amazing before used to eat daily
Bad
Awful....really awful
Awful
We read the reviews on these roast dinners and decided to give them a try. Being a cook myself, I understand that it is very difficult to reproduce a roast dinner, on a plate from frozen. However, there is no excuse for tasteless runny gravy. It was awful, disgusting even. I am almost sure that the beef is silverside which is not the best cut of beef. The roast potatoes are deep fat fried as opposed to roasted nd the vegetables were very undercooked. There are two of us and we have a 900 watt microwave. It took three times as long as the instructions said and even then the roast potatoes had to have a few more minutes. I don't think it is a good product as too many things are wrong with it. If you want a tasteless, time consuming meal then this might be for you....for us, Not.
Disappointing
The veg and meat is cooked well but the gravy is sweet. I threw that away and made my own
Rubbish Beef Dinner
The one star was for the picture on the box,as for the beef could have repaired shoes with it,Yorkshire pudding tuff as old boots and the veg rubbish,l haven’t bought this for over 5 years and thought it would have improved how wrong I was just as bad never again
Very good value.
