By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Roast Beef Dinner 400G

2(6)Write a review
Tesco Roast Beef Dinner 400G
£ 1.75
£4.38/kg
Each pack
  • Energy1378kJ 327kcal
    16%
  • Fat6.1g
    9%
  • Saturates1.3g
    7%
  • Sugars6.8g
    8%
  • Salt1.6g
    27%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 360kJ / 85kcal

Product Description

  • Slices of cooked beef in gravy with roast potatoes, baby carrots, peas and a Yorkshire pudding.
  • Tender sliced beef, roast potatoes, vegetables and a Yorkshire pudding. A convenient frozen ready meal, ready in the microwave or oven.
  • Tender sliced beef, roast potatoes, vegetables and a Yorkshire pudding.
  • Pack size: 400g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Water, Potato, Baby Carrots (14%), Peas (13%), Beef (11%), Yorkshire Pudding [Wheat Flour, Skimmed Milk, Egg White, Water, Pasteurised Egg, Rapeseed Oil, Salt], Cornflour, Sunflower Oil, Yeast Extract, Sugar, Salt, Beef Extract, Wheat Flour, Caramelised Sugar, Tapioca Starch, Butter (Milk), Onion Powder, Mushroom Extract, Red Wine Extract, Flavouring, Black Pepper, Aniseed.

Wheat Flour contains: Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep frozen at -18°C or cooler. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze.

Cooking Instructions

Oven from frozen

Instructions: Temperature: 200, 180, 6
Time: 46 mins
For best results oven cook from frozen. Remove outer packaging and make a large slit in the top of the plastic wrapper. 200°C/ Fan 180°C/ Gas 6 46 mins Remove Yorkshire pudding and set to one side. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 40 minutes. Gently stir gravy and replace Yorkshire pudding. Heat for a further 5 minutes. Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.

Microwave from frozen

Instructions: 800W 12 mins / 900W 11 mins
Remove Yorkshire pudding and roast potatoes.
Heat on full power for 6 minutes (800W) / (900W).
Shake tray and return potatoes to the tray.
Heat on full power for a further 4 minutes (800W) / 3 minutes (900W).
Return Yorkshire pudding to the tray.
Heat on full power for a further 1 minute (800W) / (900W).
Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.

Cooking Precautions

  • All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.
  • Allow tray to stand until it regains its rigidity.

Produce of

Produced in Ireland

Number of uses

1 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

400g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach pack
Energy360kJ / 85kcal1378kJ / 327kcal
Fat1.6g6.1g
Saturates0.3g1.3g
Carbohydrate10.8g41.2g
Sugars1.8g6.8g
Fibre2.3g8.7g
Protein5.9g22.4g
Salt0.4g1.6g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When oven cooked according to instructions.--
** When oven cooked according to instructions 400gg typically weighs 383g.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

6 Reviews

Average of 2.2 stars

Help other customers like you

They recently changed the peas and it tastes vile.

1 stars

They recently changed the peas and it tastes vile... Disgusting ! They were amazing before used to eat daily

Bad

1 stars

Awful....really awful

Awful

2 stars

We read the reviews on these roast dinners and decided to give them a try. Being a cook myself, I understand that it is very difficult to reproduce a roast dinner, on a plate from frozen. However, there is no excuse for tasteless runny gravy. It was awful, disgusting even. I am almost sure that the beef is silverside which is not the best cut of beef. The roast potatoes are deep fat fried as opposed to roasted nd the vegetables were very undercooked. There are two of us and we have a 900 watt microwave. It took three times as long as the instructions said and even then the roast potatoes had to have a few more minutes. I don't think it is a good product as too many things are wrong with it. If you want a tasteless, time consuming meal then this might be for you....for us, Not.

Disappointing

3 stars

The veg and meat is cooked well but the gravy is sweet. I threw that away and made my own

Rubbish Beef Dinner

1 stars

The one star was for the picture on the box,as for the beef could have repaired shoes with it,Yorkshire pudding tuff as old boots and the veg rubbish,l haven’t bought this for over 5 years and thought it would have improved how wrong I was just as bad never again

Very good value.

5 stars

Very good value.

Usually bought next

Tesco Classic Chicken Dinner 400G

£ 1.75
£4.38/kg

Tesco All Day Breakfast 350G

£ 1.75
£5.00/kg

Tesco Chicken Roast Dinner 400G

£ 3.70
£9.25/kg

Tesco Sausage And Mash 400G

£ 1.20
£3.00/kg

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here