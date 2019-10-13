By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Aquafresh Big Teeth Toothpaste 75Ml

1(1)Write a review
Aquafresh Big Teeth Toothpaste 75Ml
£ 2.00
£2.67/100ml

Product Description

  • Aquafresh Big Teeth Toothpaste 75ml

  • WHAT

  • IS AQUAFRESH BIG TEETH: It is a specially designed toothpaste for kids from the
  • age of 6 — 8 years. It provides gentle care on kids teeth while helping protect
  • against cavities and strengthening enamel.

  • WHY

  • CHOOSE: Starting from around the age of 6 your child is going to have a mixed
  • smile of little and big teeth with gaps in between. The enamel of your child's
  • little teeth is up to 50% thinner than yours. New big teeth can take up to 3
  • years to reach full strength, making them more susceptible to sugar acid
  • attacks which can lead to cavities. Aquafresh Big Teeth toothpaste is specially
  • designed by dental experts to strengthen new big teeth whilst continuing to
  • look after the little ones.

  • HOW

  • DOES IT WORK: Aquafresh Big Teeth toothpaste formulation delivers fluoride to
  • enamel surfaces, thereby strengthening new big teeth from the inside out.

  • WHO

  • IS IT FOR: For children aged 6-8 with little and big teeth, showing gaps in
  • between. Everyday sugar acids can cause tooth decay and cavities. Aquafresh Big
  • Teeth toothpaste is gentle on your kids' teeth and has a fresh mint flavour
  • which makes it a perfect choice for your children.

  • WHAT

  • CAUSES TOOTH DECAY: Due to everyday sugar attacks, vital minerals can be lost
  • from tooth surfaces over time, increasing the risk of tooth decay and cavities.
  • Aquafresh Big Teeth toothpaste formulation delivers fluoride to enamel surfaces
  • thereby protecting against attacks by sugar acids.

  • HOW

  • TO TAKE CARE OF NEW BIG KIDS TEETH: Oral hygiene is important from the youngest
  • age. To reduce risk of tooth decay, twice-daily brushing is highly recommended.
  • With regular brushing, Aquafresh Big Teeth toothpaste strengthens enamel and
  • helps maintain healthy gums.

  • HOW

  • TO USE: It is very important to get brush time established as soon as you can
  • because habits built from young age can last a lifetime. So, brush kids' teeth
  • twice-daily for 2 minutes. To make brush time fun time, download our Aquafresh
  • Brush Time app. Do not brush more than 3 times a day and minimize swallowing.
  • Always read the label before use.
  • Pack size: 75ML

Information

Ingredients

Aqua, Hydrated Silica, Sorbitol, Glycerin, Xanthan Gum, Titanium Dioxide, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Sodium Methyl Cocoyl Taurate, Aroma, Carrageenan, Sodium Fluoride, Sodium Saccharin, Limonene, CI 73360, CI 74160. Contains: Sodium Fluoride 0.315% w/w (1450 ppm Fluoride). As we are always looking to improve our products, our formulations change from time to time, so please always check the product packaging before use.

Preparation and Usage

  • Always follow the label directions: Brush twice a day and not more than three times, minimise swallowing and spit out.Children of 6 years and younger: use a pea-sized amount for supervised brushing to minimise swallowing. In case of intake of fluoride from other sources, consult a dentist or doctor.

Warnings

  • Keep out of reach of children. If

  • irritation occurs, discontinue use. Talk to your dentist or doctor as soon as
  • possible, if you experience swelling of the mouth or face. The ends of this
  • carton have been glued down. Do not use if carton ends are open.

Name and address

  • GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare,
  • Levice 93401,
  • Slovakia

Return to

  • GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare,
  • Levice 93401,
  • Slovakia

Lower age limit

6 Years

Net Contents

75ml ℮

Safety information

View more safety information

<p>Keep out of reach of children. If irritation occurs, discontinue use. Talk to your dentist or doctor as soon as possible, if you experience swelling of the mouth or face. The ends of this carton have been glued down. Do not use if carton ends are open.</p>

1 Review

Average of 1 stars

Help other customers like you

Warning

1 stars

Used it as a substitute for the colgate junior version he normally uses which was out of stock. Big mistake. My son had a severe reaction and had to be taken to A&E resus. Thank God he survived...

