Aquafresh Big Teeth Toothpaste 75ml

Warning
Used it as a substitute for the colgate junior version he normally uses which was out of stock. Big mistake. My son had a severe reaction and had to be taken to A&E resus. Thank God he survived...
Aqua, Hydrated Silica, Sorbitol, Glycerin, Xanthan Gum, Titanium Dioxide, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Sodium Methyl Cocoyl Taurate, Aroma, Carrageenan, Sodium Fluoride, Sodium Saccharin, Limonene, CI 73360, CI 74160. Contains: Sodium Fluoride 0.315% w/w (1450 ppm Fluoride). As we are always looking to improve our products, our formulations change from time to time, so please always check the product packaging before use.
Keep out of reach of children. If
6 Years
75ml ℮
<p>Keep out of reach of children. If irritation occurs, discontinue use. Talk to your dentist or doctor as soon as possible, if you experience swelling of the mouth or face. The ends of this carton have been glued down. Do not use if carton ends are open.</p>
