Tesco Classic Chicken Dinner 400G

Stop moaning, it's very good value. Had these for years before going into hospital for year so having cooked meals delivered. I am now inclined to go back to Tesco's meals, they're maybe not the best but look at the price. By the way I used to do a couple of Yorkie puds just to make more 'roasty'.
My mother is 77 and we got to get ready meals for the carers to do for her and she love them she says this range is very tasty
Lovely when cooked in oven. Big bit of chicken. Lovely stuffing (not gravy soden like some others have been). Also comes with roast potatoes, peas and carrots and gravy. Best ready meal roast I've had. Highly recommend!
Don't know why people moan..It's cheap and delicious. Have this and the beef every week and no complaints..just do the potatoes a little longer..the chicken is tasty and so is the beef..plenty of veg..a great quick meal, thank you Tesco.
Very dissapointing, Consists of some peas, carrots boiled potatoes a small piece of chicken breast and some watery gravy, Chicken breast is hard, veg is overcooked, potatoes getting very soft. Altogether very poor,have eaten about 1/2 other 1/2 going in the bin. Don't waste your money,
I was very disappointed I am afraid it tasted like the plastic film that covers it. Also, the instructions do not tell you if you have to remove the plastic cover after you have stirred the chicken etc.