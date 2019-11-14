By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Classic Chicken Dinner 400G

Tesco Classic Chicken Dinner 400G
£ 1.75
£4.38/kg
Each pack
  • Energy1546kJ 367kcal
    18%
  • Fat9.0g
    13%
  • Saturates1.9g
    10%
  • Sugars0.8g
    1%
  • Salt1.4g
    23%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 405kJ / 96kcal

Product Description

  • Cooked chicken breast in gravy with roast potatoes, peas, baby carrots and a sage and onion stuffing ball.
  • Succulent chicken breast with gravy, roast potatoes, peas and carrots. A convenient frozen ready meal, ready in the microwave or oven.
  • Succulent chicken breast with gravy, roast potatoes, peas and carrots
  • Pack size: 400g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Chicken (24%), Potato, Water, Peas (11%), Baby Carrots (11%), Sage and Onion Stuffing Ball [Water, Wheat Flour, Onion, Oats, Salt, Rapeseed Oil, Sage, Parsley, Yeast], Cornflour, Sunflower Oil, Butter (Milk), Yeast Extract, Wheat Flour, Sugar, Salt, Flavouring, Chicken Fat, Caramelised Sugar, Chicken Extract, Sage, Thyme, White Pepper.

Wheat Flour contains: Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep frozen at -18°C or cooler. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze.

Cooking Instructions

Oven from frozen

Instructions: For best results oven cook from frozen. Remove outer packaging and make a large slit across the top of the plastic wrapper. 200°C/ Fan 180°C/ Gas 6 46 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 25 minutes. Stir gravy, and turn chicken over. Heat for a further 20 minutes. Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.

Microwave from frozen

Instructions: 800W 12 mins / 900W 11 mins
Remove stuffing ball and roast potatoes and place to one side.
Heat on full power for 6 minutes (800W) / (900W).
Stir gravy, turn chicken over, and return the stuffing ball and roast potatoes to the tray.
Heat on full power for a further 5 minutes (800W) / 4 minutes (900W).
Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.

Cooking Precautions

  • All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.
  • Allow tray to stand until it regains its rigidity.

Produce of

Produced in Republic of Ireland, using chicken from Thailand

Number of uses

1 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Recycling info

Carton. Card widely recycled Tray. Plastic check local recycling Film. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

400g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach pack
Energy405kJ / 96kcal1546kJ / 367kcal
Fat2.4g9.0g
Saturates0.5g1.9g
Carbohydrate8.8g33.5g
Sugars0.2g0.8g
Fibre2.0g7.6g
Protein9.0g34.2g
Salt0.4g1.4g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When oven cooked according to instructions.--
** When oven cooked according to instructions 400g typically weighs 382g.--

Safety information

Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

6 Reviews

Average of 3.7 stars

Stop moaning.

4 stars

Stop moaning, it's very good value. Had these for years before going into hospital for year so having cooked meals delivered. I am now inclined to go back to Tesco's meals, they're maybe not the best but look at the price. By the way I used to do a couple of Yorkie puds just to make more 'roasty'.

Very tasty

5 stars

My mother is 77 and we got to get ready meals for the carers to do for her and she love them she says this range is very tasty

Highly recommend

5 stars

Lovely when cooked in oven. Big bit of chicken. Lovely stuffing (not gravy soden like some others have been). Also comes with roast potatoes, peas and carrots and gravy. Best ready meal roast I've had. Highly recommend!

Great for price.

5 stars

Don't know why people moan..It's cheap and delicious. Have this and the beef every week and no complaints..just do the potatoes a little longer..the chicken is tasty and so is the beef..plenty of veg..a great quick meal, thank you Tesco.

Very dissapointing, Consists of some peas, carrots

1 stars

Very dissapointing, Consists of some peas, carrots boiled potatoes a small piece of chicken breast and some watery gravy, Chicken breast is hard, veg is overcooked, potatoes getting very soft. Altogether very poor,have eaten about 1/2 other 1/2 going in the bin. Don't waste your money,

I was very disappointed I am afraid it tasted like

2 stars

I was very disappointed I am afraid it tasted like the plastic film that covers it. Also, the instructions do not tell you if you have to remove the plastic cover after you have stirred the chicken etc.

