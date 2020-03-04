Dr.Oetker Fairy Princess 4 Cell 77G

Product Description
- Mix of Coloured Sugar Shapes and Strands
- Use Dr. Oetker Fairy Princess Sprinkles to create playful and colourful kids baking creations. Ideal for creating a themed party food - just shake over cake pops, cupcakes or ice cream.
- Standard container; fill levels vary; weight guaranteed.
- Variety of sprinkles in one convenient 4- cell container
- Convenient and easy to use
- Perfect for baking with kids
- Great for any princess themed bake
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 77G
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Wheat starch, Dextrose, Rice flour, Glucose syrup, Vegetable fat (Palm), Modified maize starch, Colouring foods (Concentrates from beetroot juice, Sweet potato, Radish, Apples, Blackcurrants), Vegetable oil (Coconut), Colours (Anthocyanins, Titanium dioxide, Brilliant blue FCF), Thickener (Tragacanth), Flavouring, Salt, Acid (Citric acid), Glazing agent (Beeswax), Anti-caking agent (Talc)
Allergy Information
- Contains: Wheat
Storage
Store in a cool, dry and dark place.Best Before End See lid.
Preparation and Usage
- For best results sprinkle on icing just before it sets and on desserts or ice cream just before serving.
Name and address
- Dr. Oetker (UK) Ltd.,
- 4600 Park Approach,
- Thorpe Park,
- Leeds,
- LS15 8GB,
- UK.
Return to
- Get in Touch
- crt@oetker.co.uk
- www.oetker.co.uk
- For Dr. Oetker Ireland, visit www.oetker.ie
Net Contents
77g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|Energy
|1674kJ/394kcal
|Fat
|1.6g
|of which saturates
|0.9g
|Carbohydrate
|94g
|of which sugars
|82g
|Protein
|0.4g
|Salt
|0.06g
