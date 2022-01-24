Hellmann's Chunky Burger Sauce 250Ml

Creamy style burger sauce with gherkins, onions and chilli

Over 100 years ago Richard Hellmann created the perfect mayonnaise in a New York deli. When he wrote REAL on a jar all those years ago, it was the beginning of something big. Today, it’s a word that’s essential to everything we do. He also proudly marked each jar by tying a blue ribbon around it, a tradition which endures on our label to highlight our ongoing commitment to great quality products. We believe in real food, made with real, simple ingredients. That's why we only use 100% free-range eggs and source all of our oils responsibly. Hellmann's Chunky Burger Sauce is a deliciously creamy sauce with a signature flavour that is the perfect condiment for any BBQ occasion. It's also great for dipping finger food, as a sandwich spread, a side sauce or even a pizza sauce. Make taste, not waste. Globally, 1/3 of all food produced is wasted. Hellmann's takes this problem seriously and helps you be more resourceful with food by creating delicious sauces to make sure that all the food in your pantry will be eaten. We've all been there – the fridge is full of leftovers and we think "I've got nothing to eat". Don't be afraid to pair and mix our chunky condiment with even the simplest ingredients you already have at home to create flavourful and sometimes unusual dishes. Also, our bottle is 100% recyclable – please, do your part and recycle both the bottle and the cap.

Hellmann's Chunky Burger Sauce is ideal to bring out the best in your dishes with its creamy texture and pieces of gherkins, onions and chilli Hellmann's burger sauce is made with only natural and simple ingredients including 100% free-range eggs and 100% sustainably sourced oils and it's suitable for vegetarians This creamy style sauce is a perfect condiment to spice up your BBQ chicken wings, burgers or to add to pizza Use Hellmann's Chunky Burger Sauce to make a delicious burger spread or a dip for chips – be creative and use what you have on hand – food is too good to be wasted Do you like our Chunky Burger Sauce? Try other flavours from our range including Garlic & Herb and Chilli Garlic Sauce, both are great for BBQs Make taste, not waste – Hellmann's helps people enjoy food for the simple pleasure it is, without worry or waste and that's why our chunky burger sauce comes in a 100% recyclable squeeze bottle

Pack size: 250ML

Ingredients

Water, rapeseed oil (20%), pickled gherkins (10%) (gherkins, water, salt, modified corn starch, acid (acetic acid), spirit vinegar), mustard (6%) (water, MUSTARD seeds, spirit vinegar, salt, flavourings, spices), sugar, herb vinegar (spirit vinegar, herb extracts), tomato paste, modified corn starch, EGG yolk, onions (1.6%), red chilli pepper paste (1%) (red chilli pepper, water, salt, spirit vinegar, modified maize starch), salt, flavourings, lemon juice concentrate, cayenne pepper, dill, antioxidant (calcium disodium EDTA), colour (carotenes)

Allergy Information

Contains: Eggs, Mustard

Produce of

Spain

Net Contents

250 ℮