Tesco South African Sauvignon Blanc 75Cl

- Energy357kJ 86kcal4%
- Fat0g0%
- Sugars0.3g0%
- Salt<0.01g0%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 286kJ / 69kcal
Product Description
- Sauvignon Blanc. Wine of South Africa. W.O. Western Cape.
- A clean crisp white, with aromas and flavours of lemon and gooseberries. Goes with Salmon or sushi.
- Wine of W.O. Western Cape, South Africa
- Crisp & dry - with delicate citrus flavours and a refreshing finish
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 75cl
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains sulphites.
Tasting Notes
- A clean and crisp white, with aromas and flavours of lemon and gooseberries
Alcohol Units
9.0
ABV
12% vol
Producer
Origin Wine Ltd
Country
South Africa
Alcohol Type
Wine
Storage Type
Ambient
Produce of
Wine of South Africa
Preparation and Usage
- Goes with Salmon or sushi.
Number of uses
Bottle contains 6 glasses
Recycling info
Bottle. Glass - Widely Recycled
Name and address
- Bottled by:
- Kingsland,
- M44 6BD,
- U.K.
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City,
Importer address
- Kingsland,
- M44 6BD,
- U.K.
Return to
- Kingsland,
- M44 6BD,
- U.K.
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City,
- AL7 1GA,
- U.K.
Lower age limit
18 Years
Net Contents
75cl ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|100 ml contains
|A serving (125ml) contains
|Energy
|286kJ / 69kcal
|357kJ / 86kcal
