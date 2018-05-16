Tesco South African Chenin Blanc 75Cl

- Energy344kJ 83kcal4%
- Fat0g0%
- Sugars0.3g0%
- Salt<0.01g0%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 275kJ / 66kcal
Product Description
- Chenin Blanc Wine of South Africa W.O. Western Cape 2019
- Bright and fresh with plenty of melon, white peach and ripe lemon flavours with a crisp finish. Goes with Curry or Chinese dishes.
- Bright and fresh with plenty of melon, white peach and ripe lemon flavours with a crisp finish. Goes with Curry or Chinese dishes.
- Wine of Western Cape, South Africa
- Dry & aromatic - South Africa's signature white grape
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 75cl
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains sulphites.
Tasting Notes
- Bright and fresh with plenty of melon, white peach and ripe lemon flavours with a crisp finish.
Alcohol Units
8.6
ABV
11.5% vol
Producer
Origin Wine Ltd
Country
South Africa
Alcohol Type
Wine
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage
Store in a cool, dark place.
Produce of
Wine of South Africa
Preparation and Usage
- Goes with Spicy Curry or Chinese dishes.
Number of uses
Bottle contains 6 glasses
Recycling info
Bottle. Glass - Widely Recycled
Name and address
- Bottled by:
- Kingsland,
- M44 6BD,
- U.K.
Importer address
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City,
- AL7 1GA,
- U.K.
- Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
- Gresham House,
Return to
- Kingsland,
- M44 6BD,
- U.K.
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City,
- AL7 1GA,
- U.K.
- Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
- Gresham House,
- Marine Road,
- Dun Laoghaire,
- Co, Dublin.
Lower age limit
18 Years
Net Contents
75cl ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|100ml contains
|A 125ml serving contains
|Energy
|275kJ / 66kcal
|344kJ / 83kcal
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019