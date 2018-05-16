By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco South African Chenin Blanc 75Cl

£ 4.25
£4.25/75cl

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

  • Energy344kJ 83kcal
    4%
  • Fat0g
    0%
  • Sugars0.3g
    0%
  • Salt<0.01g
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 275kJ / 66kcal

Product Description

  • Chenin Blanc Wine of South Africa W.O. Western Cape 2019
  • Bright and fresh with plenty of melon, white peach and ripe lemon flavours with a crisp finish. Goes with Curry or Chinese dishes.
  • Wine of Western Cape, South Africa
  • Dry & aromatic - South Africa's signature white grape
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 75cl

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains sulphites.

Tasting Notes

  • Bright and fresh with plenty of melon, white peach and ripe lemon flavours with a crisp finish.

Alcohol Units

8.6

ABV

11.5% vol

Producer

Origin Wine Ltd

Country

South Africa

Alcohol Type

Wine

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage

Store in a cool, dark place.

Produce of

Wine of South Africa

Preparation and Usage

  • Goes with Spicy Curry or Chinese dishes.

Number of uses

Bottle contains 6 glasses

Recycling info

Bottle. Glass - Widely Recycled

Name and address

Importer address

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,

Return to

  • Kingsland,
  • M44 6BD,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,
  • Marine Road,
  • Dun Laoghaire,
  • Co, Dublin.

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

75cl ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values100ml containsA 125ml serving contains
Energy275kJ / 66kcal344kJ / 83kcal

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

