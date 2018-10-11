By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Grated Carrot 200G

5(2)Write a review
image 1 of Tesco Grated Carrot 200G
£ 0.60
£3.00/kg
1/2 of a pack
  • Energy179kJ 43kcal
    2%
  • Fat0.4g
    1%
  • Saturates0.1g
    1%
  • Sugars7.0g
    8%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 179kJ / 43kcal

Product Description

  • Carrot.
  • Sweet. Crunchy carrot, great in salads and slaws.
  • Pack size: 200g

Information

Storage

Keep refrigerated.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

200g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/2 of a pack (100g)
Energy179kJ / 43kcal179kJ / 43kcal
Fat0.4g0.4g
Saturates0.1g0.1g
Carbohydrate7.4g7.4g
Sugars7.0g7.0g
Fibre3.9g3.9g
Protein0.4g0.4g
Salt0.1g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

2 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Nice n Fresh

5 stars

Tasty and fresh.

My favourite ‘cheat’ item

5 stars

I use frequently for making coleslaw , so quick and easy!

