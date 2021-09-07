Tesco Summer Vegetables 480G

Dismal!
The selection is about 80% carrot, 10% broccoli and 10% sliced courgette ....... of which the courgette is a mistake, because - before the use-by date, and after 3 days in fridge - the courgette had rotted! Very poor!
It's madness combining carrot & courgette
Whoever came up with combination of veg should be fired immediately! For packs of mixed veg to work, each ingredient should require a similar cooking time. Anyone with an ounce of common sense must surely realise, therefore, that mixing carrots and courgettes is never going to give acceptable results. To make matters worse, these veg have an incredibly short shelf life and go off very quickly.
Great standby vegetables
Generally the quality is good, with a good variety of vegetables. Easy to have a good variety that cooks quick
Please don't use courgettes in a veg combination -
Please don't use courgettes in a veg combination - they need far less cooking than carrots and end up as mush. Not a great selection!
goes off very quick
I agree with the other reviews its a shame but true this goes bad just one day after delivery. It was mushy and the courgettes were disgusting and brown.
Brown
Courguettes were all brown :(
Tasty selection
Nice selection of veg. Easy to prepare and better value than some of the packets. One star knocked off as the courgette tends to spoil a bit quickly.
A pathetic two slices of courgette that had gone b
A pathetic two slices of courgette that had gone brown and mushy and a lot of the broccoli had gone off. I wouldn't buy this again.