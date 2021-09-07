We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Summer Vegetables 480G

2.1(8)Write a review
Tesco Summer Vegetables 480G
1/4 of a pack
  • Energy180kJ 43kcal
    2%
  • Fat0.5g
    1%
  • Saturates0.1g
    1%
  • Sugars5.3g
    6%
  • Salt0.1g
    1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 150kJ / 36kcal

Product Description

  • Carrot, courgette and broccoli.
  • A selection of crunchy seasonal vegetables.
  • Ready to cook. A selection of crunchy seasonal vegetables.
  • Pack size: 480G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Carrot, Courgette, Broccoli.

Storage

Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Microwave

Instructions: 6½ mins (800W) / 6 mins (900W)
Do not remove from packaging.
Pierce bag several times and place on a non-metallic plate.
Leave to stand for 1 minute.

Steam
Instructions: Remove all packaging. Place vegetables in a steamer. Steam for 7-8 minutes or until tender. Time: 7-8 mins

Hob
Instructions: Remove all packaging
Place in a pan of boiling water.
Cover and bring back to the boil.
Reduce heat and simmer for 6 minutes or until tender.
Drain well before serving.
Time: 6 mins

Cooking Precautions

  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving

Number of uses

4 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

480g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/4 of a pack (120g)
Energy150kJ / 36kcal180kJ / 43kcal
Fat0.4g0.5g
Saturates0.1g0.1g
Carbohydrate4.9g5.9g
Sugars4.4g5.3g
Fibre3.1g3.7g
Protein1.6g1.9g
Salt0.1g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--
View all Prepared Vegetables

8 Reviews

Average of 2.1 stars

Dismal!

1 stars

The selection is about 80% carrot, 10% broccoli and 10% sliced courgette ....... of which the courgette is a mistake, because - before the use-by date, and after 3 days in fridge - the courgette had rotted! Very poor!

It's madness combining carrot & courgette

1 stars

Whoever came up with combination of veg should be fired immediately! For packs of mixed veg to work, each ingredient should require a similar cooking time. Anyone with an ounce of common sense must surely realise, therefore, that mixing carrots and courgettes is never going to give acceptable results. To make matters worse, these veg have an incredibly short shelf life and go off very quickly.

Great standby vegetables

4 stars

Generally the quality is good, with a good variety of vegetables. Easy to have a good variety that cooks quick

Please don't use courgettes in a veg combination -

3 stars

Please don't use courgettes in a veg combination - they need far less cooking than carrots and end up as mush. Not a great selection!

goes off very quick

1 stars

I agree with the other reviews its a shame but true this goes bad just one day after delivery. It was mushy and the courgettes were disgusting and brown.

Brown

2 stars

Courguettes were all brown :(

Tasty selection

4 stars

Nice selection of veg. Easy to prepare and better value than some of the packets. One star knocked off as the courgette tends to spoil a bit quickly.

A pathetic two slices of courgette that had gone b

1 stars

A pathetic two slices of courgette that had gone brown and mushy and a lot of the broccoli had gone off. I wouldn't buy this again.

