By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Mike & Ike Mega Mix Fruit Candies 10 Flavours 141G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Mike & Ike Mega Mix Fruit Candies 10 Flavours 141G
£ 2.00
£1.42/100g

Product Description

  • Mega Mix - Chewy Assorted Fruit Flavoured Candies
  • Caribbean Punch, Strawberry Banana, Paradise Punch, Grape Soda, Kiwi Banana, Mango Delight, Watermelon, Pineapple Banana, Peach Berry, Blue Raspberry
  • A great candy isn't made... It's Just Born®
  • 150 calories per serving
  • Naturally & artificially flavored
  • Gluten and fat free
  • Pack size: 141g

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Corn Syrup**, Modified Corn Starch**, Fruit Juice from Concentrate (Pear, Orange, Strawberry, Cherry, Lime, Lemon), Fumaric Acid, Flavouring, Sodium Citrate, Dextrin, Citric Acid, Malic Acid, Glazing Agent: Shellac, Carnauba Wax, Triglycerides of Fatty Acids, Colour: Tartrazine*, Brilliant Blue, Allura Red*, Sunset Yellow*, *May have an adverse effect on activity and attention in children, **Produced from Genetically Modified Maize

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Gluten

Storage

Store in a cool dry place

Produce of

Product of USA

Recycling info

Packing. Recyclable

Importer address

  • Empire Bespoke Foods Ltd,
  • Middlesex,
  • UB5 6AG.

Distributor address

  • Empire Bespoke Foods Ltd,
  • Middlesex,
  • UB5 6AG.

Return to

  • Empire Bespoke Foods Ltd,
  • Middlesex,
  • UB5 6AG.
  • www.empirebespokefoods.com

Net Contents

141g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy kJ1492
kcal357
Fat 0g
Of which saturates 0g
Carbohydrate 88.1g
Of which sugars 61.9g
Protein 0g
Salt 0.2g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Jolly Rancher Fruit Chews 58G

£ 2.00
£3.45/100g

Warheads Sour Chewy Cubes Assorted Flavours 113G

£ 2.00
£1.77/100g

Mike & Ike Tropical Typhoon Candies 141G

£ 2.00
£1.42/100g

Ice Breakers Mixed Berry Sours 42G

£ 1.60
£3.81/100g

New

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here