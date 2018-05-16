By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Australian Chardonnay 2.25L

image 1 of Tesco Australian Chardonnay 2.25L
Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

  • Energy375kJ 90kcal
    5%
  • Fat0g
    0%
  • Sugars0.5g
    1%
  • Salt<0.01g
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 300kJ / 72kcal

Product Description

  • Chardonnay. Wine of Australia. South Eastern Australia.
  • Australia is ideal for growing Chardonnay
  • A fresh and juicy Chardonnay, full of flavours of ripe, juicy nectarines and melons. Grown in sunny vineyards in South Eastern Australia. Goes with roast chicken and vegetables.
  • Wine of South Eastern Australia
  • Fresh & fruity
  • Contains 3 bottles of wine
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 2.25l

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains sulphites.

Tasting Notes

  • A fresh and juicy Chardonnay, full of flavours or ripe, juicy nectarines and melons

Region of Origin

South Eastern Australia

Wine Colour

White

Alcohol Units

28.1

ABV

12.5% vol

Producer

Andrew Peace Wines

Type of Closure

Screwcap

Country

Australia

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Chardonnay

Vinification Details

  • Great care and gentle handling of the grapes throughout the winemaking process ensures that the vibrant and pure fruity character that Australian wine is famous for is captured in this wine and creates an easy drinking style. Oaked with American Oak and aged to perfection in stainless steel tanks.

History

  • South Eastern Australia is a sprawling Australian appellation, or Geographical Indication, that includes New South Wales, Victoria, Tasmania, the Capital Territory and parts of Queensland and South Australia. The designation allows Australia's largest wine producers to draw grapes from wherever they need within the South Eastern Australia region, so they can maintain house styles that remain consistent year after year.

Regional Information

  • This vast viticultural "super zone" effectively encompasses every significant Australian wine region outside Western Australia. Rainforest, mountain ranges, scrubland, desert and dried-up riverbeds occupy the majority land within the South Eastern Australia zone.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 1 year

Storage

Store in a cool, dark place.Once opened stays fresh for six weeks

Produce of

Wine of Australia

Preparation and Usage

  • Goes with Roast chicken and vegetables.

Number of uses

Box contains 18 glasses

Recycling info

Bag. Plastic - Not Currently Recycled Carton. Card - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Packaged by:
  • W1226.
  • At:
  • M44 6BD,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,

Importer address

  • W1226.
  • At:
  • M44 6BD,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

2.25l ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values100ml containsA125ml serving contains
Energy300kJ / 72kcal375kJ / 90kcal

