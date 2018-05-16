Tesco Australian Chardonnay 2.25L

- Energy375kJ 90kcal5%
- Fat0g0%
- Sugars0.5g1%
- Salt<0.01g0%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 300kJ / 72kcal
Product Description
- Chardonnay. Wine of Australia. South Eastern Australia.
- Australia is ideal for growing Chardonnay
- A fresh and juicy Chardonnay, full of flavours of ripe, juicy nectarines and melons. Grown in sunny vineyards in South Eastern Australia. Goes with roast chicken and vegetables.
- Wine of South Eastern Australia
- Fresh & fruity
- Contains 3 bottles of wine
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 2.25l
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains sulphites.
Tasting Notes
- A fresh and juicy Chardonnay, full of flavours or ripe, juicy nectarines and melons
Region of Origin
South Eastern Australia
Wine Colour
White
Alcohol Units
28.1
ABV
12.5% vol
Producer
Andrew Peace Wines
Type of Closure
Screwcap
Country
Australia
Alcohol Type
Wine
Grape Variety
Chardonnay
Vinification Details
- Great care and gentle handling of the grapes throughout the winemaking process ensures that the vibrant and pure fruity character that Australian wine is famous for is captured in this wine and creates an easy drinking style. Oaked with American Oak and aged to perfection in stainless steel tanks.
History
- South Eastern Australia is a sprawling Australian appellation, or Geographical Indication, that includes New South Wales, Victoria, Tasmania, the Capital Territory and parts of Queensland and South Australia. The designation allows Australia's largest wine producers to draw grapes from wherever they need within the South Eastern Australia region, so they can maintain house styles that remain consistent year after year.
Regional Information
- This vast viticultural "super zone" effectively encompasses every significant Australian wine region outside Western Australia. Rainforest, mountain ranges, scrubland, desert and dried-up riverbeds occupy the majority land within the South Eastern Australia zone.
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage Instructions
This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 1 year
Storage
Store in a cool, dark place.Once opened stays fresh for six weeks
Produce of
Wine of Australia
Preparation and Usage
- Goes with Roast chicken and vegetables.
Number of uses
Box contains 18 glasses
Recycling info
Bag. Plastic - Not Currently Recycled Carton. Card - Widely Recycled
Packaged by: W1226.
- Packaged by:
- W1226.
- At:
- M44 6BD,
- U.K.
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
W1226.
- W1226.
- At:
- M44 6BD,
- U.K.
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City,
- AL7 1GA,
- U.K.
Lower age limit
18 Years
Net Contents
2.25l ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|100ml contains
|A125ml serving contains
|Energy
|300kJ / 72kcal
|375kJ / 90kcal
