By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

John West Spreadables Fridge Pack Tuna Mayonnaise Sweetcorn 255G

No ratings yetWrite a review
John West Spreadables Fridge Pack Tuna Mayonnaise Sweetcorn 255G
£ 2.50
£0.98/100g

Product Description

  • Tuna, Sweetcorn and Mayonnaise Spread
  • Tuna Mayo Sweetcorn on a jacket potato is a classic and now even easier! Double up your portion for a yummy, filling meal.
  • 5 days fridge life
  • Up to 5 portions
  • No artificial preservatives
  • Pack size: 255g

Information

Ingredients

Skipjack Tuna (40%), Water, Sweetcorn (18%), Sunflower Oil, Sugar, Modified Tapioca Starch, Spirit Vinegar, Egg Yolk Powder, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Salt, Thickeners: Guar Gum, Xanthan Gum, Natural Flavourings, Acidity Regulator: Lactic Acid, Antioxidants: Sodium Ascorbate, Rosemary Extract

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Eggs, Fish

Storage

Before Opening: Store in a cool dry place or store directly in the fridge as best served chilled.After opening: Put the lid back on and keep in the fridge for up to 5 days. Best Before End: On Base of Pot

Produce of

Produced in France

Preparation and Usage

  • Our portion-o-meter will help make sure your delicious Tuna Mayo Sweetcorn stays handy in the fridge for up to 5 meals!
  • One portion of Tuna Mayo Sweetcorn is just about the perfect amount to make a tasty sandwich for a quick weekday lunch.

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • John West Foods Ltd,
  • No. 1 Mann Island,
  • Liverpool,
  • L3 1BP,
  • UK.

Return to

  • John West Foods Ltd,
  • No. 1 Mann Island,
  • Liverpool,
  • L3 1BP,
  • UK.
  • www.john-west.com
  • Drop us a line at ahoy-there@john-west.com

Net Contents

255g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer Portion 50g
Energy 908 kJ/219 kcal454 kJ/109 kcal
Fat 16.0g8.0g
(of which saturates)1.8g0.9g
(of which polyunsaturates)7.7g3.9g
Carbohydrate 5.0g2.5g
(of which sugars)1.8g0.9g
Fibre 1.3g0.7g
Protein 13.0g6.5g
Salt 0.9g0.5g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Helpful little swaps

John West Light Lunch Mild Curry Tuna Salad 220G

£ 2.50
£1.14/100g

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here