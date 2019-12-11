John West Spreadables Fridge Pack Tuna Mayonnaise Sweetcorn 255G

Product Description
- Tuna, Sweetcorn and Mayonnaise Spread
- Tuna Mayo Sweetcorn on a jacket potato is a classic and now even easier! Double up your portion for a yummy, filling meal.
- 5 days fridge life
- Up to 5 portions
- No artificial preservatives
- Pack size: 255g
Information
Ingredients
Skipjack Tuna (40%), Water, Sweetcorn (18%), Sunflower Oil, Sugar, Modified Tapioca Starch, Spirit Vinegar, Egg Yolk Powder, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Salt, Thickeners: Guar Gum, Xanthan Gum, Natural Flavourings, Acidity Regulator: Lactic Acid, Antioxidants: Sodium Ascorbate, Rosemary Extract
Allergy Information
- Contains: Eggs, Fish
Storage
Before Opening: Store in a cool dry place or store directly in the fridge as best served chilled.After opening: Put the lid back on and keep in the fridge for up to 5 days. Best Before End: On Base of Pot
Produce of
Produced in France
Preparation and Usage
- Our portion-o-meter will help make sure your delicious Tuna Mayo Sweetcorn stays handy in the fridge for up to 5 meals!
- One portion of Tuna Mayo Sweetcorn is just about the perfect amount to make a tasty sandwich for a quick weekday lunch.
Additives
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Net Contents
255g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per Portion 50g
|Energy
|908 kJ/219 kcal
|454 kJ/109 kcal
|Fat
|16.0g
|8.0g
|(of which saturates)
|1.8g
|0.9g
|(of which polyunsaturates)
|7.7g
|3.9g
|Carbohydrate
|5.0g
|2.5g
|(of which sugars)
|1.8g
|0.9g
|Fibre
|1.3g
|0.7g
|Protein
|13.0g
|6.5g
|Salt
|0.9g
|0.5g
