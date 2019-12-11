Relentless Multipack 4 X 500Ml

Product Description
- Carbonated Energy Drink with Taurine, Caffeine, Guarana and B Vitamins with Sugar and Sweetener
- The journey towards artistry and committing everything for your moment is an accolade in itself. Greatness or glory doesn't come by accident, it is earned.
- In forging, in our humble opinion, the ultimate Energy Drink, we set upon a quest not for perfection, but one of passion to produce a drink worthy of the name Relentless.
- It's refreshing, smooth finish and uncompromising flavour knows no boundaries.
- Be unwavering in your personal pursuit of greatness…..
- Be Relentless!
- Where it started. Our classic, refreshing, great tasting energy drink, formulated to support those who are committed to chasing down their goals with passion and energy.
- Relentless is an energy drink that helps give you the stamina, focus and drive you need, when you need it. High caffeine Content
- Serve cold for maximum refreshment.
- Store in a cool and dry place
- Please recycle.
- Pack size: 2000ml
Information
Ingredients
Carbonated Water, Sucrose, Acid (Citric Acid), Flavour Enhancer (Erythritol), Taurine (0.4%), Acidity Regulator (Sodium Citrate), Preservatives (Potassium Sorbate, Sodium Benzoate), Colour (Caramel E150d), Caffeine (0.03%), Flavourings, Sweetener (Sucralose), Vitamins (B3, B5, B6, B12), Guarana Seed Extract (0.005%)
Allergy Information
- Free From: Celery, Cereals Containing Gluten, Crustaceans, Eggs, Fish, Lupin, Milk, Molluscs, Mustard, Nuts, Peanuts, Sesame, Soya, Sulphur Dioxide/Sulphites
Storage
Store in a cool dry place.Best before - See bottom of can
Warnings
- High Caffeine Content. Not recommended for children, pregnant or breastfeeding women, or people sensitive to caffeine (32mg/100ml). Consumer responsibly
Recycling info
Can. Metal - Widely Recycled Film. Recycle with carrier bags at larger stores - Not at Kerbside
Name and address
- Energy Beverages Europe Limited,
- South Bank House,
- Barrow Street,
- Dublin 4,
- Ireland.
Return to
- Relentlessenergy.com
Net Contents
4 x 500ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100ml
|Per 500ml (%*)
|Energy
|92kJ
|461kJ
|-
|22kcal
|108kcal (5%)
|Carbohydrate
|6.1g
|31g (12%)
|Of which sugars
|4.8g
|24g (27%)
|Salt
|0.14g
|0.7g (12%)
|Vitamins
|(%**)
|(%**)
|Niacin (Vit B3)
|3.2mg (20%)
|16mg (100%)
|Pantothenic Acid (Vit B5)
|1.7mg (28%)
|8.5mg (142%)
|Vitamin B6
|0.3mg (20%)
|1.5mg (107%)
|Vitamin B12
|0.4µg (15%)
|2.0µg (80%)
|Fat, saturates, protein - negligible amount
|-
|-
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|** Daily Reference Intake
|-
|-
Safety information
