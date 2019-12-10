Freixenet Cordon Negro Brut 20Cl

Product Description
- Brut Cava - White Sparkling Spanish Wine
- Cordon Negro is Freixenet's stylish, sparkling little black number. Made using the same traditional techniques as Champagne, this Cava from Catalonia has an unmistakable flavour, and comes in an iconic black bottle. A sparkler this good doesn't even need a special occasion.
- This elegant brut cava is crisp, clean and well-balanced. The fresh palate of apple, ripe pear and bright citrus flavours; combine with a long finish and an exciting touch of ginger.
- Why not keep it simple and match Cordon Negro with barbequed Greek kebabs, or Mexican chicken fajitas. Also perfect with pasta dishes, all sort of tapas, and seafood. Our 20cl mini bottle is perfect for a mid week drink for one or for picnics.
- Freixenet Cordon Negro is an award winning wine.
- A family-owned business with over 150 years of wine-making heritage in the Catalonia region west of Barcelona, Freixenet is renowned for the quality and consistency of its sparkling wine. With the mission of helping people celebrate, here at Freixenet we create quality fizz with a dash of style, in every bottle
- Wine of Spain
- Pack size: 20cl
- Contains Sulphites
White
4.31
11.5% vol
Screwcap
Pilar Urpi / Manel Quintana
Spain
Wine
Xarel.lo, Macabeo, Parellada
- Penedès region in Catalonia is the largest and most important sparkling wine region in Spain.
Ambient
- This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 1 year
Keep it in a cool and dry place and away from lightStore vertically in a cool, dark place.
- Enjoy chilled
Bottle. Recyclable
- Produced by:
- Freixenet S.A.,
- EMB 424-B-ES Sant Sadurni d'Anoia,
- Spain.
- www.freixenet.co.uk
18 Years
20cl
