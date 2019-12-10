By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Freixenet Cordon Negro Brut 20Cl

image 1 of Freixenet Cordon Negro Brut 20Cl
Product Description

  • Brut Cava - White Sparkling Spanish Wine
  • Cordon Negro is Freixenet's stylish, sparkling little black number. Made using the same traditional techniques as Champagne, this Cava from Catalonia has an unmistakable flavour, and comes in an iconic black bottle. A sparkler this good doesn't even need a special occasion.
  • This elegant brut cava is crisp, clean and well-balanced. The fresh palate of apple, ripe pear and bright citrus flavours; combine with a long finish and an exciting touch of ginger.
  • Why not keep it simple and match Cordon Negro with barbequed Greek kebabs, or Mexican chicken fajitas. Also perfect with pasta dishes, all sort of tapas, and seafood. Our 20cl mini bottle is perfect for a mid week drink for one or for picnics.
  • Freixenet Cordon Negro is an award winning wine.
  • A family-owned business with over 150 years of wine-making heritage in the Catalonia region west of Barcelona, Freixenet is renowned for the quality and consistency of its sparkling wine. With the mission of helping people celebrate, here at Freixenet we create quality fizz with a dash of style, in every bottle
  • Wine of Spain
  • Pack size: 20cl

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites

Tasting Notes

Wine Colour

White

Alcohol Units

4.31

ABV

11.5% vol

Type of Closure

Screwcap

Wine Maker

Pilar Urpi / Manel Quintana

Country

Spain

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Xarel.lo, Macabeo, Parellada

Regional Information

  • Penedès region in Catalonia is the largest and most important sparkling wine region in Spain.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 1 year

Storage

Keep it in a cool and dry place and away from lightStore vertically in a cool, dark place.

Preparation and Usage

  • Enjoy chilled

Recycling info

Bottle. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Produced by:
  • Freixenet S.A.,
  • EMB 424-B-ES Sant Sadurni d'Anoia,
  • Spain.

Return to

  • www.freixenet.co.uk

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

20cl

