Tesco South African Pinotage 75Cl

3.5(5)Write a review
image 1 of Tesco South African Pinotage 75Cl
£ 4.25
£4.25/75cl

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

  • Energy373kJ 90kcal
    5%
  • Fat0g
    0%
  • Sugars0.4g
    0%
  • Salt<0.01g
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 299kJ / 72kcal

Product Description

  • Wine of South Africa. W.O. Western Cape. Pinotage.
  • Bold flavours of red berries and spiced plum with a dark chocolate finish. Store in a cool, dark place. Goes with BBQ steak or stews.
  • Wine of Western Cape, South Africa
  • Spicy & full bodied
  • Signature red grape of South Africa
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 75cl

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains sulphites.

Tasting Notes

  • Bold flavours of red berries and spiced plum with a dark chocolate finish

Region of Origin

Western Cape

Wine Colour

Red

Alcohol Units

9.4

ABV

12.5% vol

Producer

ORIGIN WINES

Type of Closure

Screwcap

Country

South Africa

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Pinotage

Vinification Details

  • The wine is vinified at a low temperature so to help retain the intense spicy plum and berry flavours of this Pinotage.

History

  • The winery that produces this wine has a portfolio that offers both age-old brands steeped in centuries of tradition as well as new exciting modern brands. The wines span all segments from the top-end of popular premium to the super-premium segments.

Regional Information

  • The Western Cape province in South Africa accounts for the majority of the wines produced in the country. The growing conditions and terroirs are varied in this vast region, making it conducive to many varietal possibilities and production styles.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 1 year

Storage

Store in a cool, dark place.

Produce of

Wine of South Africa

Preparation and Usage

  • Goes with BBQ steak or stews.

Number of uses

Bottle contains 6 glasses

Recycling info

Bottle. Glass - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,

Return to

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

75cl ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values100ml containsA 125ml serving contains
Energy299kJ / 72kcal373kJ / 90kcal

5 Reviews

Average of 3.6 stars

Help other customers like you

dissapointed

2 stars

This used to be a lovely wine but but the alcohol percentage has gone down from 14 to 12.5 and the wine is watery, its barely drinkable now it was ok at 13.5 but I shall be looking for a different wine now ..

Thin and lacking body

1 stars

BEWARE: THIS IS 12.5% not 13.5% This used to be my regular tipple when it was 14% ABV. Some time ago it dropped to 13.5%, which was a pity but OK, but in the latest delivery (Nov 2019) it was down to 12.5% and was thin without its previous body and robustness. Rather dodgy that as of today (a week after I complained and got a refund) it's still advertised at 13.5%

Sex in a Bottle

5 stars

Gorgeous Bottle of Red Maybe cheaper but by gum its a gorgeous little number...try it & you will Discover...Lushness in a Glass or two or even Three...

Lovely!

5 stars

Lovely, very easy drinking wine and a bargain at this price!

Smooth and fruity

5 stars

This is a very fruity, smooth wine. Not dry and little to no tannins.

