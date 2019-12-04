Tesco South African Pinotage 75Cl

dissapointed
This used to be a lovely wine but but the alcohol percentage has gone down from 14 to 12.5 and the wine is watery, its barely drinkable now it was ok at 13.5 but I shall be looking for a different wine now ..
Thin and lacking body
BEWARE: THIS IS 12.5% not 13.5% This used to be my regular tipple when it was 14% ABV. Some time ago it dropped to 13.5%, which was a pity but OK, but in the latest delivery (Nov 2019) it was down to 12.5% and was thin without its previous body and robustness. Rather dodgy that as of today (a week after I complained and got a refund) it's still advertised at 13.5%
Sex in a Bottle
Gorgeous Bottle of Red Maybe cheaper but by gum its a gorgeous little number...try it & you will Discover...Lushness in a Glass or two or even Three...
Lovely!
Lovely, very easy drinking wine and a bargain at this price!
Smooth and fruity
This is a very fruity, smooth wine. Not dry and little to no tannins.