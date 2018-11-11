Tesco New Zealand Sauvignon Blanc 75Cl

Not what it used to be
This used to be a Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc which was most acceptable unfortunately what I recently purchased is no longer Marlborough and is of an inferior quality.
A perfect wine in every way
I bought this as a treat and after trying it last night I absolutely love it!! Not knowing what to expect as I usually go for the named wines, either New Zealand / Australian but this cannot be beaten. The taste is crisp and the flavours really flow! A must to try and will buy again.
This was a fabulous wine for the money
I bought two case for a birthday party and would recomend
Very drinkable wine
Excellent value for money. Would definitely recommend and buy again
Excellent value
This wine suitably chilled is ideal for fish, seafood, chicken dishes and represents excellent value for money
Quite Nice
I have tried this wine before and thought it was Ok. This seems a little weaker in strength of body and lacks that flavour that it had before. Perhaps me on a bad day.
Very good value
A very good inexpensive wine particularly if well chilled.Excellent on a warm summer afternoon..
Pleasant surprise
I bought this having read some of the earlier reviews, and was pleasantly surprised. I'm a lover of New Zealand SB (in particular Brancott Estate) so wondered how this would be. There's not much of a bouquet, but the taste is good. It has some substance to it which some other / cheaper SBs don't. It's crisp and fresh. Very enjoyable and I'd buy it again.
Tesco Marlboro Sauvignon Blanc
The wine is fresh, clean and perfect for social drinking we drink this wine on a regular basis I was upset when my most recent order for 60 pounds (wine only) had a added delivery charge of 5 pounds
Soooooo good!
Love this wine. Best sauvignon blanc I've tasted in a very long time...light and fruity......am stocking up while it is on promotion (3 bottles for £12 instead of usual £6 per bottle! Wow!)