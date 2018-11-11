Tesco New Zealand Sauvignon Blanc 75Cl

By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
  • Energy377kJ 91kcal
    5%
  • Fat0g
    0%
  • Sugars0.5g
    1%
  • Salt<0.01g
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 302kJ / 73kcal

Product Description

  • Sauvignon Blanc Wine of New Zealand 2018
  • Full of zingy passion fruit & gooseberry flavours with a refreshing lemon finish. Store in a cool, dark place. Goes with Chicken, fish or creamy pasta.
  • Wine of New Zealand
  • Fresh & fruity
  • Classic Sauvignon, bursting with citrus flavour
  • Pack size: 75cl

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains milk and sulphites.

Tasting Notes

  • Full of zingy passion fruit & gooseberry flavours with a stunning refreshing finish.

Region of Origin

Marlborough

Wine Colour

White

Alcohol Units

9.38

ABV

12.5% vol

Producer

Kingsland

Type of Closure

Screwcap

Wine Maker

N/A

Country

New Zealand

Alcohol Type

Wine

Taste Category

Fresh & fruity

Grape Variety

Sauvignon Blanc, Chardonnay

Vinification Details

  • The wine is fermented in temperature controlled stainless steel tanks. The wine is vinified at a low temperature so to help retain the zingy lemon and lime flavours of this Sauvignon Blanc.

History

  • The winery was founded in 2004 and based in Marlborough, it claims to currently process in excess of 15% of all wine grapes in New Zealand. On site, they have an experienced team of fully qualified winemakers, as well as cellar & laboratory staff. They all work together with dedicated personal client winemakers to help ensure that each vintage produces wine to the exact specification of each client.

Regional Information

  • Marlborough can lay claim to starting the modern New Zealand wine industry. Here in the late 1970s, Marlborough produced Sauvignon Blanc, among other varieties, which led to confidence that New Zealand could produce interesting wine. In 2011, the Marlborough wine region represented 62% of total vineyard area in the country.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 1 year

Storage

Store in a cool, dark place.

Produce of

Wine of New Zealand

Preparation and Usage

  • Goes with chicken, fish or creamy pasta

Number of uses

Bottle contains 6 glasses

Recycling info

Bottle. Glass widely recycled

Name and address

  • Selected by:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Bottled by:

Importer address

  • Kingsland Drinks,
  • M44 6BD,
  • U.K.

Return to

Net Contents

75cl ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values100ml containsA serving contains
Energy302kJ / 73kcal377kJ / 91kcal
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

22 Reviews

Average of 4.1 stars

Not what it used to be

3 stars

This used to be a Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc which was most acceptable unfortunately what I recently purchased is no longer Marlborough and is of an inferior quality.

A perfect wine in every way

5 stars

I bought this as a treat and after trying it last night I absolutely love it!! Not knowing what to expect as I usually go for the named wines, either New Zealand / Australian but this cannot be beaten. The taste is crisp and the flavours really flow! A must to try and will buy again.

This was a fabulous wine for the money

5 stars

I bought two case for a birthday party and would recomend

Very drinkable wine

4 stars

Excellent value for money. Would definitely recommend and buy again

Excellent value

4 stars

This wine suitably chilled is ideal for fish, seafood, chicken dishes and represents excellent value for money

Quite Nice

3 stars

I have tried this wine before and thought it was Ok. This seems a little weaker in strength of body and lacks that flavour that it had before. Perhaps me on a bad day.

Very good value

4 stars

A very good inexpensive wine particularly if well chilled.Excellent on a warm summer afternoon..

Pleasant surprise

4 stars

I bought this having read some of the earlier reviews, and was pleasantly surprised. I'm a lover of New Zealand SB (in particular Brancott Estate) so wondered how this would be. There's not much of a bouquet, but the taste is good. It has some substance to it which some other / cheaper SBs don't. It's crisp and fresh. Very enjoyable and I'd buy it again.

Tesco Marlboro Sauvignon Blanc

5 stars

The wine is fresh, clean and perfect for social drinking we drink this wine on a regular basis I was upset when my most recent order for 60 pounds (wine only) had a added delivery charge of 5 pounds

Soooooo good!

5 stars

Love this wine. Best sauvignon blanc I've tasted in a very long time...light and fruity......am stocking up while it is on promotion (3 bottles for £12 instead of usual £6 per bottle! Wow!)

