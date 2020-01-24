By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Australian Sauvignon Blanc Semillon 75Cl

3(2)Write a review
image 1 of Tesco Australian Sauvignon Blanc Semillon 75Cl
£ 4.25
£4.25/75cl

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Wales or Scotland due to local Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

  • Energy377kJ 91kcal
    5%
  • Fat0g
    0%
  • Sugars0.6g
    1%
  • Salt<0.01g
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 302kJ / 73kcal

Product Description

  • Sauvignon Blanc-Semillon. Wine of Australia. South Eastern Australia.
  • A blend of Sauvignon and Semillon grapes, this dry white is refreshingly crisp with flavours of apple and gooseberry. Goes with Salads, fish or creamy pasta.
  • A blend of Sauvignon and Semillon grapes, this dry white is refreshingly crisp with flavours of apple and gooseberry. Goes with Salads, fish or creamy pasta.
  • 9.4 UK Units per bottle
  • 1.6 UK units per 125ml glass
  • Know Your Limits
  • UK Chief Medical Officers recommend adults do not regularly drink more than 14 units a week.
  • Drink Responsibly
  • For more facts: drinkaware.co.uk
  • Glass bottle: widely recycled
  • ©Tesco 2019. SC5840
  • Wine of South Eastern Australia
  • Crisp 7 dry
  • A blend of two classic grape varieties
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 75CL

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains sulphites.

Tasting Notes

  • A blend of Sauvignon and Semillon grapes, this dry white is refreshingly crisp with flavours of apple and gooseberry

Wine Colour

White

Alcohol Units

9.4

ABV

12.5% vol

Producer

Andrew Peace Wines

Type of Closure

Screwcap

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Sauvignon Blanc, Sémillon

Vinification Details

  • Great care and gentle handling of the grapes throughout the winemaking process ensures that the vibrant and pure fruity character that Australian wine is famous for is captured in this wine and creates an easy drinking style.

History

  • South Eastern Australia is a sprawling Australian appellation, or Geographical Indication, that includes New South Wales, Victoria, Tasmania, the Capital Territory and parts of Queensland and South Australia. The designation allows Australia's largest wine producers to draw grapes from wherever they need within the South Eastern Australia region, so they can maintain house styles that remain consistent year after year.

Regional Information

  • This vast viticultural "super zone" effectively encompasses every significant Australian wine region outside Western Australia. Rainforest, mountain ranges, scrubland, desert and dried-up riverbeds occupy the majority land within the South Eastern Australia zone.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 1 year

Storage

Store in a cool, dark place. Once open, drink within two days.

Produce of

Wine of Australia, Bottled in United Kingdom

Preparation and Usage

  • Goes with salads, fish or creamy pasta.

Number of uses

6 Servings

Recycling info

Bottle. Widely Recycled

Importer address

  • W1226.
  • At:
  • M44 6BD,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

75cl ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values100ml containsA serving contains
Energy302kJ / 73kcal377kJ / 91kcal

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

2 Reviews

Average of 3 stars

Help other customers like you

The Smell!!

1 stars

First thing I noticed was the smell, vegetable water, and didn't taste much better. Won't be buying again.

Really nice, easy drinking.

5 stars

Really nice, easy drinking.

Usually bought next

Tesco Australian Shiraz 75Cl

£ 4.25
£4.25/75cl

Mountain Vineyards Sauv. Blanc 75Cl

£ 5.00
£5.00/75cl

Offer

Tesco Chilean Cabernet Sauvignon 75Cl

£ 4.35
£4.35/75cl

Isla Negra Sauvignon Blanc Px 75Cl

£ 5.00
£5.00/75cl

Offer

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here