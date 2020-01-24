Tesco Australian Sauvignon Blanc Semillon 75Cl

The Smell!!
First thing I noticed was the smell, vegetable water, and didn't taste much better. Won't be buying again.
Really nice, easy drinking.
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 302kJ / 73kcal
White
9.4
12.5% vol
Andrew Peace Wines
Screwcap
Wine
Sauvignon Blanc, Sémillon
Ambient
Store in a cool, dark place. Once open, drink within two days.
Wine of Australia, Bottled in United Kingdom
6 Servings
Bottle. Widely Recycled
75cl ℮
|Typical Values
|100ml contains
|A serving contains
|Energy
|302kJ / 73kcal
|377kJ / 91kcal
