Dr Oetker Chocolatey Mix 4 Cell 74G
Product Description
- Mix of Chocolate Flavoured Shapes - Flakes, Strands and Rice Crisp
- Dr. Oetker Chocolatey Sprinkle Mix offers 4 sets of chocolate sprinkles, perfect for kids baking - decorating their cupcake creations, or topping ice cream at a party.
- Established over 100 years ago in Germany, Dr. Oetker has developed ahead of the industry and enjoys a reputation as one of the most trusted food brands internationally.
- Starting with our Baking Powder measured sachets, the company has gone from strength to strength, playing a key role in all aspects of baking - from the raising agents, icings and decorations. We're always here to inspire, educate and entertain so you can get the best baking feeling.
- Standard container; fills levels vary; weight guaranteed.
- Variety of sprinkles in one 4- cell container
- Convenient and easy to use
- Perfect for baking with kids
- Great for adding a chocolatey finish to any bake
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 74g
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Fat reduced cocoa powder (9%), Cocoa mass, Cocoa butter, Rice crisp (4%) (rice flour, wheat flour, sugar, wheat malt, salt, emulsifier (sunflower lecithins)), Skimmed milk powder, Whole milk powder, Glucose syrup, Emulsifiers (rapeseed lecithins, sunflower lecithins), Glazing agents (gum arabic, shellac), Anti-caking agent (talc)
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk, Wheat
Storage
Store in a cool, dry and dark place.Best Before End See lid.
Preparation and Usage
- For best results sprinkle on icing just before it sets and on desserts or ice cream just before serving.
Name and address
- Dr. Oetker (UK) Ltd.,
- 4600 Park Approach,
- Thorpe Park,
- Leeds,
- LS15 8GB,
- UK.
Net Contents
76g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|Energy
|1802 kJ/428 kcal
|Fat
|12g
|of which saturates
|7.3g
|Carbohydrate
|73g
|of which sugars
|67g
|Protein
|5.0g
|Salt
|0.22g
