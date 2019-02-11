By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Tempranillo Garnacha Rose 75Cl

£ 4.50
£4.50/75cl

  • Energy348kJ 84kcal
    4%
  • Fat0g
    0%
  • Saturates0g
    0%
  • Sugars1.1g
    1%
  • Salt<0.01g
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 278kJ / 67kcal

Product Description

  • Tesco Tempranillo Garnacha Rose Wine. Product of Spain
  • This fruity rosé has aromas of strawberries and raspberries with lots of juicy berry flavours. Grown in the sunny vineyards of Spain. Store in a cool dry place.
  • Dry & fruity
  • Full of juicy strawberry flavours
  • Pack size: 75cl

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains sulphites.

Tasting Notes

  • This fruity rosé has aromas of strawberries and raspberries with lots of juicy berry flavours. Grown in the sunny vineyards of Spain. Great with chicken or fresh salads

Region of Origin

Wine Colour

Rosé

Alcohol Units

8.6

ABV

11.5% vol

Producer

Felix Solis SL

Type of Closure

Screwcap

Wine Maker

Antolin Gonzalez

Country

Spain

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Tempranillo, Garnacha/Grenache

Vinification Details

  • Grapes undergo strict controls in the vineyards to decide the correct moment to be harvested and transformed into a wine with the right amount of sugar and acidity. Must remains in contact with skins for 8-10 hours. Fermentation is done in stainless steel tanks at 16-18ºC during 10-12 days, and the result is a sweet and fruity wine.

History

  • Félix Solís SL winery was founded in April 1975 and lies along the current national road that links Madrid to Cadiz. The winery is one of the largest family-owned wineries in the world and is fitted with the most modern production and storage facilities. The World Ranking of Wines and Spirits (WRWS) gave Felix Solis sixth place in the top 100 Best Wineries of the World and second place in the category ‘Best Wineries of Spain'.

Regional Information

  • This wine is made from grapes grown in the sun-ripened vineyards of central Spain. Very hot days during the summer, cold nights during the winter and low rainfall all year round contribute to the aromatic quality of the wines. The climate is moderated by altitude, as the plains lie over 1000 metres above sea level, thus improving the conditions for agriculture, with vineyards and olive trees dominating the landscape.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • To enjoy this wine at its best, drink within 1 year of purchase.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place. To enjoy this wine at its best drink within 1 year of purchase. Once open, drink within 2 days.

Produce of

Product of Spain

Preparation and Usage

  • Goes with Chicken or fresh salads

Number of uses

Bottle contains 6 glasses

Warnings

  • KNOW YOUR LIMITS UK CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICERS RECOMMEND ADULTS DO NOT REGULARLY EXCEED:.MEN: 3-4 UNITS DAILY WOMEN: 2-3 UNITS DAILY.DRINKAWARE.CO.UK ENJOY RESPONSIBLY.

Recycling info

Bottle. Glass - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Produced and bottled by:
  • Felix Solis S.L.,
  • 13300ES,
  • España.
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • UK.

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

75cl ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values100ml containsA serving contains
Energy278kJ / 67kcal348kJ / 84kcal
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

Safety information

I used to buy this wine all the time when it had a

1 stars

I used to buy this wine all the time when it had a 13% abv and really enjoyed it!! Since they have reduced the abv to 11.5 they have ruined this wine for me and I would never buy it again!!

