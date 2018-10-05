Tesco Milk Chocolate Vermicelli 70G

Looks like mouse droppings
May look like mouse droppings but actually taste ok on ice cream
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1916kJ / 456kcal
INGREDIENTS: Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Dried Whole Milk, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins).
Milk Chocolate Vermicelli contains: Cocoa Solids 20% minimum, Milk Solids 12% minimum.
Store in a cool, dry place and out of direct sunlight.
Produced in Germany, Packed in the U.K.
10 Servings
Jar. Plastic widely recycled Lid. Metal check local recycling
70g e
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/10th of a pack (7g)
|Energy
|1916kJ / 456kcal
|134kJ / 32kcal
|Fat
|15.5g
|1.1g
|Saturates
|9.0g
|0.6g
|Carbohydrate
|70.9g
|5.0g
|Sugars
|67.0g
|4.7g
|Fibre
|3.3g
|0.2g
|Protein
|6.5g
|0.5g
|Salt
|0.2g
|0.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
