Tesco Milk Chocolate Vermicelli 70G

£ 1.00
£0.14/10g
1/10th of a pack
  • Energy134kJ 32kcal
    2%
  • Fat1.1g
    2%
  • Saturates0.6g
    3%
  • Sugars4.7g
    5%
  • Salt0.1g
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1916kJ / 456kcal

Product Description

  • Milk chocolate sprinkle cake decorations.
  • SOFT & SWEET
  • Pack size: 70g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Dried Whole Milk, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins).

Milk Chocolate Vermicelli contains: Cocoa Solids 20% minimum, Milk Solids 12% minimum.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place and out of direct sunlight.

Produce of

Produced in Germany, Packed in the U.K.

Number of uses

10 Servings

Recycling info

Jar. Plastic widely recycled Lid. Metal check local recycling

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

70g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/10th of a pack (7g)
Energy1916kJ / 456kcal134kJ / 32kcal
Fat15.5g1.1g
Saturates9.0g0.6g
Carbohydrate70.9g5.0g
Sugars67.0g4.7g
Fibre3.3g0.2g
Protein6.5g0.5g
Salt0.2g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Looks like mouse droppings

4 stars

May look like mouse droppings but actually taste ok on ice cream

