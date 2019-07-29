Tesco 6 Beef Burgers 730G

Good
Taste is what you would expect. For the bbq though I prefer to flatten them a bit.
To small to thick
These burgers are to small to put in bun and far to thick
Typical values per 100g: Energy 962kJ / 231kcal
INGREDIENTS: Beef (86%), Water, Rice Flour, Salt, Onion Powder, Dextrose, Sugar, Yeast Extract, Black Pepper, Sunflower Oil, Paprika, Vegetable Fibre, Preservative (Sodium Metabisulphite), White Pepper, Bay, Spice Extracts, Flavouring.
Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown.Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the refrigerator. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Keep refrigerated.
Barbecue
Instructions: For chargrilled barbecue effect cook as per cooking guidelines above, then place on the barbecue for a further 5 minutes, turning frequently.
Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Remove all packaging.
Caution
This product contains raw meat.
Important
Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Not suitable for microwave cooking. Tesco recommends that all meat products are cooked thoroughly. Always wash hands, surfaces and utensils thoroughly after contact with raw meat.
Grill
Instructions: 20-22 mins. Place under a pre-heated grill. Turn occasionally.
Produced in the U.K or Ireland, Origin the U.K or Ireland
Pack contains 6 servings
Film. Mixed Material not currently recycled
730g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One burger (97g**)
|Energy
|962kJ / 231kcal
|934kJ / 224kcal
|Fat
|14.5g
|14.1g
|Saturates
|7.4g
|7.2g
|Carbohydrate
|4.4g
|4.3g
|Sugars
|0.1g
|0.1g
|Fibre
|1.6g
|1.6g
|Protein
|19.9g
|19.3g
|Salt
|0.9g
|0.9g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
|** When grilled according to instructions 730g packg typically weighs 582g.
|-
|-
Caution: This product contains raw meat.Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
