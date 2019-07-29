By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco 6 Beef Burgers 730G

2(2)Write a review
Tesco 6 Beef Burgers 730G
£ 4.00
£5.48/kg
  • Energy934kJ 224kcal
    11%
  • Fat14.1g
    20%
  • Saturates7.2g
    36%
  • Sugars0.1g
    0%
  • Salt0.9g
    15%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 962kJ / 231kcal

Product Description

  • 6 Gluten free beef burgers, lightly seasoned.
  • For more information about our strict welfare and quality standards visit tescoplc.com
  • From Trusted Farms. We work in partnership with trusted farmers to ensure high welfare standards from farm to fork, to deliver great quality beef.
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • Made from fresh and frozen meat
  • Pack size: 730g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Beef (86%), Water, Rice Flour, Salt, Onion Powder, Dextrose, Sugar, Yeast Extract, Black Pepper, Sunflower Oil, Paprika, Vegetable Fibre, Preservative (Sodium Metabisulphite), White Pepper, Bay, Spice Extracts, Flavouring.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown.Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the refrigerator. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Barbecue
Instructions: For chargrilled barbecue effect cook as per cooking guidelines above, then place on the barbecue for a further 5 minutes, turning frequently.

Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Remove all packaging.
Caution
This product contains raw meat.
Important
Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Not suitable for microwave cooking. Tesco recommends that all meat products are cooked thoroughly. Always wash hands, surfaces and utensils thoroughly after contact with raw meat.

Grill
Instructions: 20-22 mins. Place under a pre-heated grill. Turn occasionally.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K or Ireland, Origin the U.K or Ireland

Preparation and Usage

  • Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the refrigerator. Follow the preparation guidelines above.

Number of uses

Pack contains 6 servings

Warnings

  • Caution: This product contains raw meat.Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

Recycling info

Film. Mixed Material not currently recycled

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,
  • Marine Road,
  • Dun Laoghaire,
  • Co. Dublin.

Net Contents

730g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne burger (97g**)
Energy962kJ / 231kcal934kJ / 224kcal
Fat14.5g14.1g
Saturates7.4g7.2g
Carbohydrate4.4g4.3g
Sugars0.1g0.1g
Fibre1.6g1.6g
Protein19.9g19.3g
Salt0.9g0.9g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions.--
** When grilled according to instructions 730g packg typically weighs 582g.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: This product contains raw meat.Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

2 Reviews

Average of 2 stars

Help other customers like you

Good

3 stars

Taste is what you would expect. For the bbq though I prefer to flatten them a bit.

To small to thick

1 stars

These burgers are to small to put in bun and far to thick

Usually bought next

Tesco Brioche Buns 4 Pack

£ 0.95
£0.24/each

Tesco Large Seeded Burger Buns 4 Pack

£ 0.70
£0.18/each

Tesco Soft White Rolls 6 Pack

£ 0.69
£0.12/each

Offer

Tesco Finest 10 Traditional Pork Sausages 667G

£ 4.00
£6.00/kg

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here