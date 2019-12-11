Tesco 100'S & 1000'S Sprinkles 85G

- Energy142kJ 33kcal2%
Product Description
- Multi-coloured sugar cake decorations.
- BRIGHT & CRUNCHY
- Pack size: 85g
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Sugar, Wheat Starch, Glucose Syrup, Colours (Curcumin, Chlorophyll), Concentrated Beetroot Juice, Glazing Agent (White and Yellow Beeswax).
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place and out of direct sunlight.
Produce of
Produced in the Netherlands, Packed in the U.K.
Number of uses
10 Servings
Recycling info
Jar. Plastic widely recycled Lid. Metal check local recycling
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
85g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/10th of a pack (8.5g)
|Energy
|1668kJ / 393kcal
|142kJ / 33kcal
|Fat
|0.1g
|<0.1g
|Saturates
|0.1g
|<0.1g
|Carbohydrate
|97.7g
|8.3g
|Sugars
|72.0g
|6.1g
|Fibre
|0.2g
|<0.1g
|Protein
|0.1g
|<0.1g
|Salt
|0.1g
|0.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|As Sold.
