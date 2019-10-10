By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Chilean Chardonnay 75Cl

image 1 of Tesco Chilean Chardonnay 75Cl
£ 4.35
£4.35/75cl

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

  • Energy390kJ 94kcal
    5%
  • Fat0g
    0%
  • Sugars0.5g
    1%
  • Salt<0.01g
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 312kJ / 75kcal

Product Description

  • Chardonnay. Valle del Aconcagua. Wine of Chile. 2019
  • Ripe tropical fruit aromas and flavours, dry yet fresh and fruity, with light buttery notes. Goes with rich fish or poultry dishes.
  • Wine of Valle Central, Chile
  • Fresh & fruity - light, buttery with tropical fruit flavours
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 75cl
  • Wine of Valle Central, Chile
  • Fresh & fruity - light, buttery with tropical fruit flavours
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 75cl

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains sulphites.

Tasting Notes

  • Ripe tropical fruit aromas and flavours, dry yet fresh and fruity, with light buttery notes

Alcohol Units

9.4

ABV

12.5% vol

Producer

R&R

Country

Chile

Alcohol Type

Wine

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage

Store in a cool, dark place. Once open drink within two days.

Produce of

Wine of Chile

Preparation and Usage

  • Goes with Rich fish or poultry dishes.

Number of uses

Bottle contains 6 glasses

Recycling info

Bottle. Glass - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Selected by:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1AG,
  • U.K.
  • Bottled by:

Importer address

  • W1226.
  • At:
  • M44 6BD,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1AG,
  • U.K.

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

75cl ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values100ml containsA 125ml serving contains
Energy312kJ / 75kcal390kJ / 94kcal

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Chilean Chardonnay - wonderful

5 stars

The second bottle was much more enjoyable than the first, after that I have very little recollection.

