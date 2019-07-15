Tesco Chilean Merlot 75Cl

excellent wine for the price
Soft and mellow
This is a beautifully soft and mellow wine - not too much tannin, which suits my palette. It's my very favourite wine. Will suit others like me, who are not looking for complexity, but still has a full flavour and is not wishy washy....
Delicious
One of the smoothest Merlots I have ever had. Looked to find where I bought so I can get some more. Had with steak and a stilton sauce. 10 out of 10 I never do reviews but this is so special a wine.