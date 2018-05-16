By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Chilean Cabernet Sauvignon 75Cl

No ratings yetWrite a review
image 1 of Tesco Chilean Cabernet Sauvignon 75Cl
£ 4.35
£4.35/75cl

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

  • Energy374kJ 90kcal
    5%
  • Fat0g
    0%
  • Sugars0.5g
    1%
  • Salt<0.01g
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 299kJ / 72kcal

Product Description

  • Wine of Chile 2019 Cabernet Sauvignon Valle Central
  • A lovely combination of blackcurrant flavours with a touch of spice, full bodied but with a balanced and smooth finish. Goes with barbecued meats or chilli con carne.
  • A lovely combination of blackcurrant flavours with a touch of spice, full bodied but with a balanced and smooth finish. Goes with barbecued meats or chilli con carne.
  • Wine of Valle Central, Chile
  • Bold & full bodied - smooth, blackcurranty Cabernet from selected vineyards within Chile's Valle Central
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 75cl

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains sulphites.

Tasting Notes

  • A lovely combination of blackcurrant flavours with a touch of spice, full bodied but with a balanced and smooth finish

Wine Colour

Red

Alcohol Units

9.0

ABV

12% vol

Producer

R&R

Type of Closure

Screwcap

Country

Chile

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Cabernet Sauvignon, Shiraz/Syrah

Vinification Details

  • The grapes are picked at optimum ripeness and undergo fermentation in stainless steel vats.

History

  • Chile has a long viticultural history for the New World, with winemaking dating back to the 16th century. French varietals were introduced in the mid-19th century and in the early 1980s, stainless steel vats became popular to preserve the freshness of the wines. Exports grew very quickly as quality wine production increased, Chile becoming the fifth largest exporter of wines in the world.

Regional Information

  • Central Valley is Chile's most productive and internationally known wine region.It is located directly across the Andes from Argentina and contains four wine growing sub-regions: the Maipo Valley, the Rapel Valley, the Curicó Valley and the Maule Valley. The region is large and diverse in terms of climate, and as such produces various styles of wine.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 1 year

Produce of

Wine of Chile

Preparation and Usage

  • Goes with Barbecued meats or chilli con carne.

Number of uses

Bottle contains 6 glasses

Recycling info

Bottle. Glass - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Selected by:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Bottled by:

Importer address

  • Kingsland,
  • M44 6BD,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Kingsland,
  • M44 6BD,
  • U.K.

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

75cl ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values100ml containsA serving contains
Energy299kJ / 72kcal374kJ / 90kcal

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Tesco Chilean Sauvignon Blanc 75Cl

£ 4.35
£4.35/75cl

Isla Negra Cabernet Sauvignon 75Cl

£ 5.00
£5.00/75cl

Tesco Chilean Merlot 75Cl

£ 4.35
£4.35/75cl

Tesco Argentinian Malbec 75Cl

£ 5.00
£5.00/75cl

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here