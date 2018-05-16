Tesco Chilean Cabernet Sauvignon 75Cl

- Energy374kJ 90kcal5%
- Fat0g0%
- Sugars0.5g1%
- Salt<0.01g0%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 299kJ / 72kcal
Product Description
- Wine of Chile 2019 Cabernet Sauvignon Valle Central
- A lovely combination of blackcurrant flavours with a touch of spice, full bodied but with a balanced and smooth finish. Goes with barbecued meats or chilli con carne.
- A lovely combination of blackcurrant flavours with a touch of spice, full bodied but with a balanced and smooth finish. Goes with barbecued meats or chilli con carne.
- Wine of Valle Central, Chile
- Bold & full bodied - smooth, blackcurranty Cabernet from selected vineyards within Chile's Valle Central
- Suitable for vegans
- Pack size: 75cl
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains sulphites.
Tasting Notes
- A lovely combination of blackcurrant flavours with a touch of spice, full bodied but with a balanced and smooth finish
Wine Colour
Red
Alcohol Units
9.0
ABV
12% vol
Producer
R&R
Type of Closure
Screwcap
Country
Chile
Alcohol Type
Wine
Grape Variety
Cabernet Sauvignon, Shiraz/Syrah
Vinification Details
- The grapes are picked at optimum ripeness and undergo fermentation in stainless steel vats.
History
- Chile has a long viticultural history for the New World, with winemaking dating back to the 16th century. French varietals were introduced in the mid-19th century and in the early 1980s, stainless steel vats became popular to preserve the freshness of the wines. Exports grew very quickly as quality wine production increased, Chile becoming the fifth largest exporter of wines in the world.
Regional Information
- Central Valley is Chile's most productive and internationally known wine region.It is located directly across the Andes from Argentina and contains four wine growing sub-regions: the Maipo Valley, the Rapel Valley, the Curicó Valley and the Maule Valley. The region is large and diverse in terms of climate, and as such produces various styles of wine.
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage Instructions
- This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 1 year
Produce of
Wine of Chile
Preparation and Usage
- Goes with Barbecued meats or chilli con carne.
Number of uses
Bottle contains 6 glasses
Recycling info
Bottle. Glass - Widely Recycled
Name and address
- Selected by:
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City,
- AL7 1GA,
- U.K.
- Bottled by:
Importer address
- Kingsland,
- M44 6BD,
- U.K.
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City,
- AL7 1GA,
- U.K.
- Kingsland,
- M44 6BD,
- U.K.
Lower age limit
18 Years
Net Contents
75cl ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|100ml contains
|A serving contains
|Energy
|299kJ / 72kcal
|374kJ / 90kcal
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019