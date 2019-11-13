Tesco Argentinian Malbec 75Cl

easy to drink, less heavy than other Malbec and my
Avoid this!
Tastes like rancid vinegar! Nothing fruity about it. Tesco wines are seriously poor quality for the price you pay. I wish I'd bought elsewhere.
Horrible! I bought this as it was badged as Tesco’s Finest. I drink a lot of Malbec but if this is the Finest I shudder to think what the Tesco “value” Malbec is like. Suspect badged Finest to off load it. Don’t buy except as a present for someone you don’t like.
Very Drinkable
Nice smooth easy drink, 100 times better than the Tempranillo red normally included in the meal deal.
Worst Malbec ever
As my last review was deleted I thought I would write another... This was probably the worst Malbec I have ever tasted! I buy Malbec all the time and unfortunately this was a bad choice of Malbec because it did not taste as described... if I could give it 0 stars I would