Tesco Argentinian Malbec 75Cl

Tesco Argentinian Malbec 75Cl
£ 5.00
£5.00/75cl

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

  • Energy389kJ 94kcal
    5%
  • Fat0g
    0%
  • Sugars0.5g
    1%
  • Salt<0.01g
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 311kJ / 75kcal

Product Description

  • Malbec. San Juan. Wine of Argentina. 2019
  • Aromas of plums and figs with lovely warming spice notes, blackberry flavours and a smooth finish. Goes with steak and beef dishes.
  • Wine of Argentina
  • Pack size: 75cl

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains sulphites.

Tasting Notes

  • Aromas of plums and figs with lovely warming spice notes, blackberry flavours and a smooth finish. Goes with steak and beef dishes.

Wine Colour

Red

Alcohol Units

9.8

ABV

13% vol

Producer

Grupo Peñaflor S.A.

Type of Closure

Screwcap

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Malbec

Vinification Details

  • Hand Harvesting. Destemming. Cold skin maceration. Addition of selected yeasts.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Number of uses

6 Servings

Recycling info

Bottle. Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Mitre S/N,
  • Coquimbito,
  • 5522 Mendoza,
  • Argentina.

Return to

  • Arenales 460,
  • Vicente Lopez,
  • 1638 Buenos Aires,
  • Argentina.

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

75cl

Nutrition

Typical Values100ml containsA 125ml serving contains
Energy311kJ / 75kcal389kJ / 94kcal

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

easy to drink, less heavy than other Malbec and my

5 stars

easy to drink, less heavy than other Malbec and my friends and I keep bulk buying

Avoid this!

1 stars

Tastes like rancid vinegar! Nothing fruity about it. Tesco wines are seriously poor quality for the price you pay. I wish I'd bought elsewhere.

Horrible! I bought this as it was badged as Tesco’

1 stars

Horrible! I bought this as it was badged as Tesco’s Finest. I drink a lot of Malbec but if this is the Finest I shudder to think what the Tesco “value” Malbec is like. Suspect badged Finest to off load it. Don’t buy except as a present for someone you don’t like.

Very Drinkable

5 stars

Nice smooth easy drink, 100 times better than the Tempranillo red normally included in the meal deal.

Worst Malbec ever

1 stars

As my last review was deleted I thought I would write another... This was probably the worst Malbec I have ever tasted! I buy Malbec all the time and unfortunately this was a bad choice of Malbec because it did not taste as described... if I could give it 0 stars I would

