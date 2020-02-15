By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Imperial Leather Marshmallow Bath 500Ml

Imperial Leather Marshmallow Bath 500Ml

  • Sweeten up your bath time with our new Icons bath soak.
  • Our deliciously indulgent creamy bubbles will leave your skin feeling soft and beautifully scented.
  • Bursting with bubbles
  • Foamalicious marshmallow
  • Pack size: 500ML

Aqua, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Sodium Chloride, Glycerin, Parfum, Althaea Officinalis (Marshmallow) Root Extract, Polyquatemium-7, Lactic Acid, Sodium Benzoate, Potassium Sorbate, Tetrasodium Glutamate Diacetate, Styrene/Acrylates Copolymer, C11-15 Pareth-7, C11-15 Pareth-40, Diethylamino Hydroxybenzoyl Hexyl Benzoate, Ethylhexyl Methoxycinnamate, Linalool, CI 14700, CI 19140

Made in the UK

  • As with all cleansers, if the product gets into eyes, rinse well with water.

Bottle. Plastic - Widely Recycled

  • Freepost,
  • PZ Cussons (UK) Ltd.,
  • 3500 Aviator Way,
  • Manchester,
  • M22 5TG,
  • UK.

  • UK free call +44(0)800 581001
  • PZ Cussons (Europe) Ltd.,
  • 'C' Ardilaun Ct.,
  • 112-114 St Stephens Green,
  • Dublin,
  • D02 TD28,

500ml ℮

As with all cleansers, if the product gets into eyes, rinse well with water.

great

5 stars

smells delicious and gives the bat lots of bubbles

