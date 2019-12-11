By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Spanish Tempranillo 75Cl

Typical values per 100g: Energy 295kJ / 71kcal

Product Description

  • Spanish Red Wine D.O. Product of Spain.
  • Juicy red and dark fruit flavours with hints of spice and a soft juicy finish. Made from Tempranillo grapes grown in the warm climate of central Spain. Goes with tapas and red meats.
  • Juicy red and dark fruit flavours with hints of spice and a soft juicy finish. Made from Tempranillo grapes grown in the warm climate of central Spain. Goes with tapas and red meats.
  • Wine of Valdepeñas, Spain
  • Pack size: 75cl

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Preservative (Sulphur Dioxide).

Allergy Information

  • Contains sulphites.

Tasting Notes

  • Juicy red and dark fruit flavours with hints of spice and a soft juicy finish. Made from Tempranillo grapes grown in the Valdepeñas region of central Spain

Region of Origin

Valdepenas

Wine Colour

Red

Alcohol Units

9.4

ABV

12.5% vol

Producer

Felix Solis SL

Type of Closure

Screwcap

Wine Maker

Antolin Gonzalez

Country

Spain

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Tempranillo

Vinification Details

  • Grapes are carefully selected and fermented in temperature controlled tanks between 22-24ºC. The sensation of volume and sweet tannin is achieved by carrying out the malolactic fermentation in American oak barrels and continuing the ageing process for a period of 2 months. This is a young wine that remains in oak barrels for a short time.

History

  • The Solís family had a background in the wine trade since the nineteenth century through the Camino Real, linking Madrid and Andalucia. The history of the winery, which has maintained its family ownership, has focused on full respect for tradition and thousand-year-old vine cultivation in perfect harmony with the use of the latest technological developments in the production and ageing of quality wines.

Regional Information

  • Valdepeñas takes its name from the ancient city of the same name that lies in a sun-baked river valley dotted with small rocky formations - Val de peñas (Valley of Rocks). The climate is extreme - temperatures reach 40 ºC in summer and up to -10 ºC in winter. The future of the D.O. lies with its red wines made from Tempranillo, which has the capacity to age well in crianzas, reserves and gran reserves.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • To enjoy this wine at its best, drink within 1 year of purchase.

Storage

Store in a cool dark place. Best enjoyed within 2 years of purchase, once opened consume within 2 days.

Produce of

Wine of Spain

Preparation and Usage

  • Goes with tapas and red meats.

Number of uses

Bottle contains 6 glasses

Recycling info

Bottle. Glass - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Tesco Stores Ltd,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Bottled by:
  • Felix Solis S.L.,

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

75cl ℮

Nutrition

Great flavour, suites my pocket and tongue .

5 stars

Many years drinking Tinto wines from and including some of the best Rioja gran res. I was pleased to discover in the Valdepenas, a Tempranillo that suited my pocket as well as my tongue. And then to find it accessible back here in Tesco's and other places at a really reasonable price. I would compare its satisfaction with wines at twice its price. But don't tell anyone less they put the price up. I've just loaded up my wine racks for Christmas. To which I will wish you all. Salud !

Borderline undrinkable. Pay the extra £2/3 and get

1 stars

Borderline undrinkable. Pay the extra £2/3 and get a nicer bottle.

Fantabuloso Spanish Vino

5 stars

At this price without doubt, it is the best wine buy in the UK.

