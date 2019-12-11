Tesco Spanish Tempranillo 75Cl

Great flavour, suites my pocket and tongue .
Many years drinking Tinto wines from and including some of the best Rioja gran res. I was pleased to discover in the Valdepenas, a Tempranillo that suited my pocket as well as my tongue. And then to find it accessible back here in Tesco's and other places at a really reasonable price. I would compare its satisfaction with wines at twice its price. But don't tell anyone less they put the price up. I've just loaded up my wine racks for Christmas. To which I will wish you all. Salud !
Borderline undrinkable. Pay the extra £2/3 and get a nicer bottle.
Fantabuloso Spanish Vino
At this price without doubt, it is the best wine buy in the UK.