Tesco Douro Red Wine 75Cl

4(12)Write a review
£ 6.00
£6.00/75cl

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

  • Energy404kJ 97kcal
    5%
  • Fat0g
    0%
  • Sugars0.4g
    0%
  • Salt<0.01g
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 323kJ / 78kcal

Product Description

  • DOC Douro Product of Portugal 2017
  • A deep coloured, bold red with aromas of black fruits & violets. The grapes are grown on the steep banks of the Douro river in northern Portugal. Goes with Spicy sausages or casserole dishes.
  • Bold & full bodied
  • Wine of Portugal
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 75cl

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains sulphites.

Tasting Notes

  • A deep and intense bold red colour, aromas of black fruits and violets.

Region of Origin

Douro

Wine Colour

Red

Alcohol Units

9.8

ABV

13% vol

Producer

Goanvi

Type of Closure

Natural Cork

Wine Maker

ANTONIO VENTURA E CARLOS EDUARDO

Country

Portugal

Alcohol Type

Wine

Taste Category

Bold & full bodied

Grape Variety

Touriga Franca , Touriga Nacional, Tempranillo

Vinification Details

  • The grapes are harvested by hand when they are at optimum ripeness. Fermentation is then carried out at 28°C for good colour extraction and flavour retention.

History

  • The Alto Douro Region has been producing wine for nearly two millennia on the slopes of the Schist. There is a great and long lasting history, cultural heritage and knowledge that generations and generations have accumulated. The vineyard is adjacent to the Douro River.

Regional Information

  • The landscape is carved by the Douro River. The areas climate is Mediterranean, but the influence of the river makes the seasons mild.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • This wine can be drunk now but will further improve if carefully stored for up to 2 years

Storage

Store in a cool dark place. Best enjoyed within one year[s] of purchase, once opened consume within one days.

Produce of

Product of Portugal

Preparation and Usage

  • Goes with spicy sausages or casserole dishes.

Number of uses

Bottle contains 6 glasses

Recycling info

Bottle. Glass - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Bottled by:
  • Goanvi Bottling,
  • Lda 2460-526 Maiorga,
  • Portugal.
  • at:
  • Rua do Choupelo,

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

75cl ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values100ml containsA serving contains
Energy323kJ / 78kcal404kJ / 97kcal

12 Reviews

Average of 3.8 stars

Help other customers like you

Best value for money!

5 stars

I’m just someone who have always appreciated good wine, don’t care much about labels or fancy brands, I like it for what is inside the bottle. That being said, this is for sure one of the best red wines you can buy on Tesco. Great value for money.

Best red wine available

5 stars

Best red wine available

Impressive and great value

5 stars

Impressive, comes from the same region as Port wines. Dark with body my pick of under a tenner.

PORTUGUESE DOURO

4 stars

exceptional taste, a good everyday wine - very smooth & fruity

Good reasonable quality wine - good value for mone

4 stars

I really do not know why this gets some poor reviews, I found this an excellent everyday wine and well worth a fiver. What do they expect for the money? I'll definitely buy this wine again

Robust and full of taste

5 stars

This is an excellent wine, rich and full of flavour

Confused

3 stars

I've been buying this for a while now And some is absolutely beautiful and some is absolute rubbish.When it's right it is absolutely beautiful.What is going on.

Excellent Douro

5 stars

I think other reviewers must have been unfortunate as I found this wine very pleasant and equally as good as more expensive Douro I have drunk. Even my wife enjoyed it and she normally prefers a sparkling wine.

Only just drinkable

2 stars

I agree with Gerryflan's earlier review. Very disappointing, thin and a little sour. I am a vintage Port enthusiast and have very much enjoyed a couple of Douro wines in the past, so looked forward to this. If you enjoy the wine drinking experience, definitely steer clear of this. I can't even finish the bottle. One glass to think, I don't think I like this, second glass to check, and I REALLY don't like this, so the rest of the bottle is consigned to the kitchen as a cooking wine (cant imagine it being particularly good even for that! Bad choice, Tesco.

I poured it down the sink

1 stars

Undrinkable blackcurrant juice. No structure, no pleasure here.

1-10 of 12 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

