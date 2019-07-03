Tesco Douro Red Wine 75Cl

Best value for money!
I’m just someone who have always appreciated good wine, don’t care much about labels or fancy brands, I like it for what is inside the bottle. That being said, this is for sure one of the best red wines you can buy on Tesco. Great value for money.
Best red wine available
Impressive and great value
Impressive, comes from the same region as Port wines. Dark with body my pick of under a tenner.
PORTUGUESE DOURO
exceptional taste, a good everyday wine - very smooth & fruity
Good reasonable quality wine - good value for mone
I really do not know why this gets some poor reviews, I found this an excellent everyday wine and well worth a fiver. What do they expect for the money? I'll definitely buy this wine again
Robust and full of taste
This is an excellent wine, rich and full of flavour
Confused
I've been buying this for a while now And some is absolutely beautiful and some is absolute rubbish.When it's right it is absolutely beautiful.What is going on.
Excellent Douro
I think other reviewers must have been unfortunate as I found this wine very pleasant and equally as good as more expensive Douro I have drunk. Even my wife enjoyed it and she normally prefers a sparkling wine.
Only just drinkable
I agree with Gerryflan's earlier review. Very disappointing, thin and a little sour. I am a vintage Port enthusiast and have very much enjoyed a couple of Douro wines in the past, so looked forward to this. If you enjoy the wine drinking experience, definitely steer clear of this. I can't even finish the bottle. One glass to think, I don't think I like this, second glass to check, and I REALLY don't like this, so the rest of the bottle is consigned to the kitchen as a cooking wine (cant imagine it being particularly good even for that! Bad choice, Tesco.
I poured it down the sink
Undrinkable blackcurrant juice. No structure, no pleasure here.