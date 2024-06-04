Tesco British Lamb Boneless Rolled Breast Joint

Tesco British Lamb Boneless Rolled Breast Joint

1.9(174)
Write a review

£4.05

£8.10/kg

The chosen price and weight of this product is a guide only and may vary. You will be charged depending on the weight of the product picked on day of collection/delivery.

Guideline Daily Amounts

Per 250g
Energy
718kcal
2973kJ
35%of the reference intake
Sugars
0g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Fat
61.8g

high

88%of the reference intake
Saturates
29.8g

high

149%of the reference intake
Salt
0.38g

low

6%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1189kJ / 287kcal

Lamb breast joint
From Trusted Farms, our lamb is fed on a grass based diet and cared for with high welfare standards to ensure great quality and flavoursome lambFrom Trusted Farms Hand rolled and tied for a juicy roast

Number of uses

0 Servings

Preparation and Usage

Remove all packaging and allow the joint to rest at room temperature for 15 minutes prior to roasting.

Rub the joint with a little oil and season with salt and pepper.

 

View all Fresh Lamb

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2024

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here