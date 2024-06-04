Tesco British Lamb Boneless Rolled Breast Joint

The chosen price and weight of this product is a guide only and may vary. You will be charged depending on the weight of the product picked on day of collection/delivery.

Instructions: 180°C / Fan 160°C / Gas 4 90 mins per 500g Place in a roasting tray and cover with foil. Place in the centre of a pre-heated oven and cook for the recommended time on the front of the label. Remove the foil for the last 30 minutes of cooking time. Remove from the oven and allow to rest in a warm place for 10 minutes. Remove strings, carve and serve.

Suitable for freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 24 hours in the fridge. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Once defrosted use within 24 hours and do not refreeze. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 1 day and by ‘use by’ date shown.

Rub the joint with a little oil and season with salt and pepper.

Remove all packaging and allow the joint to rest at room temperature for 15 minutes prior to roasting.

From Trusted Farms, our lamb is fed on a grass based diet and cared for with high welfare standards to ensure great quality and flavoursome lamb

From Trusted Farms, our lamb is fed on a grass based diet and cared for with high welfare standards to ensure great quality and flavoursome lamb
Hand rolled and tied for a juicy roast

