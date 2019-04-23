By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Rioja 75Cl

£ 5.00
£5.00/75cl

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

  • Energy381kJ 92kcal
    5%
  • Fat0g
    0%
  • Saturates0g
    0%
  • Sugars0.5g
    1%
  • Salt<0.01g
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 304kJ / 73kcal

Product Description

  • Red Wine Rioja DOCa Dry Red Wine. Product of Spain
  • Aromas of crushed red fruit, including strawberries and plums. Juicy and fruity with a soft, well balanced finish. Store in a cool, dark place. Goes with pasta dishes, tapas or mild cheeses.
  • Wine of Roija, Spain
  • Pack size: 75cl

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Sulphur Dioxide.

Allergy Information

  • Contains sulphites.

Tasting Notes

  • Aromas of crushed red fruit including strawberries and plums. Juicy and fruity with a soft, well balanced finish

Region of Origin

Rioja

Wine Colour

Red

Alcohol Units

9.8

ABV

13% vol

Producer

Pagos del Rey SL

Type of Closure

Screwcap

Wine Maker

Jairo Fernandez

Country

Spain

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Tempranillo

Vinification Details

  • The carefully selected handpicked grapes are harvested at their optimum ripeness before embarking on a cold maceration process (48-72 hours) and being fermented in stainless steel tanks at a controlled temperature (21- 23 ºC) for 8 to 10 days. This ensures the wine achieves its characteristic colour and maximum aromas aromatic expression.

History

  • The Solís family works in partnership with more than 1,000 family-owned vine growers covering 3,500 hectares across La Rioja. Our winemakers combine tradition with modern techniques to create excellent deep red wines typical of Rioja. Our privileged position in Fuenmayor also allows us to literally have the ‘pick of the crop'. We take advantage of the different ripening cycles of the regions and grape varieties to create our excellent wines.

Regional Information

  • Spain's most famous wine region is renowned for creating top quality wines with exceptional ageing ability. It lies in northern Spain, along the River Ebro from which the region's name derived. Elegance and poise is the hallmark of wines made here. Rioja's different soil types together with the use of modern and traditional growing practices allow winemakers to produce a wide range of wines with different personalities.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • To enjoy this wine at its best, drink within 1 year of purchase.

Storage

Store in a cool, dark place.

Produce of

Product of Spain

Preparation and Usage

  • Goes with pasta dishes, tapas or mild cheeses

Number of uses

Bottle contains 6 glasses

Warnings

  • KNOW YOUR LIMITS UK CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICERS RECOMMEND ADULTS DO NOT REGULARLY EXCEED:.MEN: 3-4 UNITS DAILY WOMEN: 2-3 UNITS DAILY.DRINKAWARE.CO.UK ENJOY RESPONSIBLY.

Recycling info

Bottle. Glass - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Tesco Stores Ltd,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Bottled by:
  • Pagos Del Rey S.L.,

  Pagos Del Rey S.L.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

75cl ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values100ml containsA serving contains
Energy304kJ / 73kcal381kJ / 92kcal
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

Safety information

2 Reviews

Average of 3 stars

Horrible

1 stars

I poured most of it away. It tasted like a very cheap house wine.

This wine is lovely with a nice spicy pizza on a F

5 stars

This wine is lovely with a nice spicy pizza on a Friday, it is too moreish, you'll drink more than a glass.

