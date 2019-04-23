Tesco Rioja 75Cl

Horrible
This wine is lovely with a nice spicy pizza on a Friday, it is too moreish, you'll drink more than a glass.
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 304kJ / 73kcal
INGREDIENTS: Sulphur Dioxide.
Rioja
Red
9.8
13% vol
Pagos del Rey SL
Screwcap
Jairo Fernandez
Spain
Wine
Tempranillo
Ambient
Store in a cool, dark place.
Product of Spain
Bottle contains 6 glasses
Bottle. Glass - Widely Recycled
18 Years
75cl ℮
|Typical Values
|100ml contains
|A serving contains
|Energy
|304kJ / 73kcal
|381kJ / 92kcal
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
KNOW YOUR LIMITS UK CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICERS RECOMMEND ADULTS DO NOT REGULARLY EXCEED:.MEN: 3-4 UNITS DAILY WOMEN: 2-3 UNITS DAILY.DRINKAWARE.CO.UK ENJOY RESPONSIBLY.
