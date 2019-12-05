Heat Em Up-Tesco Ham & Cheese Toastie 122G

Great product taste great amazed how the sleeve ma
Great product taste great amazed how the sleeve makes the toastie chrispy really convenient way to knock up a toastie. Only comes out hard if you don’t adjust the cooking time to match the power of the microwave. The instructions are for 800 watt cooker
Cheap Nasty and Tasteless
What a horrible cheap and nasty product. I wasn't expecting much from this item, but the highest quality part of this sandwich was the microwave sleeve used to heat it. There was virtually no ham, very little cheese, and the toasted bread was significantly less appetising than microwave sleeve.and marginally crispier than the cardboard box.
Heated it up in the microwave and it came out hard
Heated it up in the microwave and it came out hard as a rock!
Don't bother
Turned into uneatable cardboard brick.even put in microwave for shorter time with second one.cooked from frozen but still uneatable.don't bother.