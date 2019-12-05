By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Heat Em Up-Tesco Ham & Cheese Toastie 122G

Heat Em Up-Tesco Ham & Cheese Toastie 122G
£ 1.00
£0.82/100g
Ham & Toastie contains
  • Energy1597kJ 379kcal
    19%
  • Fat10.4g
    15%
  • Saturates6.2g
    31%
  • Sugars3.2g
    4%
  • Salt2.2g
    36%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1141kJ / 271kcal

Product Description

  • Cooked formed sliced ham with added water and mature cheddar cheese slices with a creamy cheese sauce served in toasted sliced white bread.
  • Microwave in 2 mins 20 secs approx
  • Pack size: 122g

Information

Ingredients

Toasted Bread: Wheat Flour (contains: Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Thiamin, Nicotinic Acid), Water, Salt, Yeast, Spirit Vinegar, Wheat Protein, Emulsifiers: Mono- and Diacetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids; Vegetable Oils (Rapeseed, Palm), Flour Treatment Agent: Ascorbic Acid; Palm Fat, Mature Cheddar Cheese (14%): Milk, Cooked Formed Sliced Ham (12%): Pork (90%), Water, Salt, Dextrose, Emulsifying Salts: Triphosphates, Diphosphates; Preservative: Sodium Nitrite; Antioxidant: Sodium Ascorbate, Cheese Sauce (11%): Water, Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk), Modified Maize Starch, Skimmed Milk Powder, Fat Powder (Palm Oil, Maltodextrin, Milk Protein), Salt, Cream Powder (Milk), Vegetable Bouillon (Salt, Potato Starch, Yeast Extract, Palm Oil, Maltodextrin, Celery, Onion, Sugar, Garlic, Herbs, Spices), Onion Powder, White Pepper, Herb and Spice Extracts

Allergy Information

  • May also contain Sesame Seeds and Soya

Storage

Best before is a guideline only. Keep frozen at -18°C.Do not re-freeeze after de-frosting. For Best Before and See Side of Pack

Warnings

  • WARNING INFORMATION
  • Although every care is taken to remove all bones, some may remain.

Name and address

  • Summit Foods Ltd.,
  • Bamber Bridge,
  • Preston,
  • PR5 8AH.

Net Contents

122g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g (as consumed)Per Ham & Cheese Toastie (as consumed)
Energy 1141kJ / 271kcal1597kJ / 379kcal
Fat 7.4g10.4g
(of which are saturates)4.4g6.2g
Carbohydrate 36.1g50.5g
(of which are sugars)2.3g3.2g
Fibre 2.1g2.9g
Protein 13.9g19.5g
Salt 1.6g2.2g

Safety information

4 Reviews

Average of 2.2 stars

Great product taste great amazed how the sleeve ma

5 stars

Great product taste great amazed how the sleeve makes the toastie chrispy really convenient way to knock up a toastie. Only comes out hard if you don’t adjust the cooking time to match the power of the microwave. The instructions are for 800 watt cooker

Cheap Nasty and Tasteless

1 stars

What a horrible cheap and nasty product. I wasn't expecting much from this item, but the highest quality part of this sandwich was the microwave sleeve used to heat it. There was virtually no ham, very little cheese, and the toasted bread was significantly less appetising than microwave sleeve.and marginally crispier than the cardboard box.

Heated it up in the microwave and it came out hard

1 stars

Heated it up in the microwave and it came out hard as a rock!

Don't bother

2 stars

Turned into uneatable cardboard brick.even put in microwave for shorter time with second one.cooked from frozen but still uneatable.don't bother.

